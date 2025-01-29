Manchester United have had an issue at left wing-back this season. Ruben Amorim’s change from a back four to a back three system has taken some getting used to for United, but he slowly seems like he knows his best team, after lots of rotation each game.

However, if there is one position that the Red Devils lack depth in, it is left wing-back. With Luke Shaw often injured, and Tyrell Malacia still finding his feet after 18 months on the sideline with a horrific injury of his own, it has left Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui to slot in at wing-back.

Thus, with just days left of the transfer window, it might be no surprise United are targeting reinforcements in that area.

Man United’s left wing-back targets

Man United are said to be closing in on the signing of Lecce's Patrick Dorgu with claims from Fabrizio Romano stating that a 'verbal agreement' is now in place with the Italian side.

A long-term contract has been agreed with the player but nothing is official with the final documents still left to be signed.

If, for whatever reason the deal fell apart, INEOS do have an alternative in the pipeline.

The player in question here is Benfica and Spain U21 international Alvaro Carreras. It has been an impressive campaign in Portugal for the former United academy star, and he could depart the Lisbon-based club in the final days of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils are believed to have been ‘seriously considering’ making a move for the defender, should their pursuit of Dorgu fall through. It would be an easy deal to get over the line given they have a buyback clause.

As per a report from The Mail Online, United’s buyback option is worth £15m, less than the £30m quoted for Dorgu, United’s leading left wing-back target. It is rumoured that United had scouts watching their former academy star on Saturday.

Why Carreras would be a good signing

It has been a stellar season so far in 2024/25 for the young Spaniard. He has played 31 times for Benfica this term grabbing three goals and four assists across all competitions. He was described as a “monster” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig for a reason.

One of those assists came in the hectic 5-4 home defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League last week, a game in which Benfica were 4-2 up before slipping to defeat right at the death.

That assist perfectly showcased what Carreras can bring to United’s side from left wing-back. Hight and wide on the wing, he met a wonderful cross-field switch and was able to fire a first-time cross into the box for Vangelis Pavlidis to score from.

His skillset certainly suits what Amorim seems to want from his wing-backs, and he could actually be an even better addition than Dorgu, for reasons other than the fact he will be half the price of the Dane.

There is no doubting the ability of the Lecce star, who has three goals and one assist for the struggling Serie A side this term.

Interestingly, he has mainly operated as a right-winger this season, suggesting Amorim is looking for a very attacking option as his wing-back. None of Dorgu’s goal involvements this term have been in losing causes.

Well, when comparing the pair’s FBref stats, Carreras’ tracking output actually stacks up nicely against Dorgu’s numbers. For example, the Spaniard averages 1.29 key passes and 4.57 progressive passes per game, compared to 0.93 key passes and 2.65 progressive passes for the Lecce number 13.

The former United youth star is also superior defensively, which will surely weigh into any decision made by United. He averages 4.57 tackles and interceptions per game compared to just 3.15 for Dorgu.

Carreras vs. Dorgu key stats compared Stat (per 90) Carreras Dorgu Key passes 1.29 0.93 Progressive passes 4.57 2.65 Crosses into penalty area 0.57 0.39 Tackles and interceptions 4.57 3.15 Ball recoveries 6 4.85 Stats from FBref

There are so many advantages to United re-signing Carreras over Dorgu. Not only is he far cheaper, but his attacking output is just as good and his underlying numbers are better.

Overall, this might be a smart piece of business for the Red Devils to do.