It looks as if Manchester United are already beginning to benefit from last season's FA Youth Cup success, with a handful of those glorious teens having been gradually eased into the first-team set-up so far this term.

The most notable success story of the 'Class of 2022' has been that of Alejandro Garnacho, with the dazzling winger - who is currently sidelined with injury - having already provided nine goal involvements at first-team level this season in what has been a real breakthrough campaign.

The 18-year-old is not alone in having made the step up, however, with midfield sensation Kobbie Mainoo having made a handful of senior appearances in recent months, while striker Charlie McNeill was also handed his debut against Real Sociedad back in September.

There could well be another figure in that crop of exciting talent to make the step-up in the near future, with 17-year-old, Louis Jackson - who started in the showpiece triumph over Nottingham Forest back in May - also a highly-rated gem among those at the Theatre of Dreams.

Who is Man United's Louis Jackson?

The teenage centre-back - who signed his first professional contract back in October - was one of the more notable inclusions in that win over Forest last season, with The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell revealing that the defender had been a late call-up to the side after Tyler Fredricson was struck down by illness.

Having received the news of that involvement while still at school - having been in "double history" at the time, as per Whitwell - the then 16-year-old went on to play his part in the eventual triumph, seemingly showing no sign of nerves in front of a raucous Old Trafford crowd.

As journalist Jamie Jackson noted, the youngster - who had previously featured for the U23's at the age of just 15 - 'did not blink' at the prospect of having to perform in such a pressurised environment, having 'impressed' on the day.

That outing was potentially a factor in the Scotland youth international earning a place in The Guardian's 'Next Generation List' for 2022, including the precocious talent among the 20 best youngsters in the Premier League.

As the player himself has stated, one man whom the £180-per-week starlet takes notable advice from is compatriot, Darren Fletcher, with Jackson revealing that United's technical director has been a "big help" in his development:

"Darren Fletcher has been a big help for me. He's a really nice guy and he makes a point of always talking to me. He's always asking me if there is anything I need or any help he can give me.

"Just before I left to come out to Israel with Scotland he pulled me aside and had a quick chat and wished me all the best. He said he would be watching us.

"He had an amazing career with Manchester United and with Scotland. Any advice he can give me is a big help. He's a man I look up to and he's a great role model for the younger players like me."

Despite not operating in the same role as the former Red Devils midfielder, the hope would be that Jackson - who has made 20 appearances across all fronts this season - can go on to emulate his fellow countryman in rising up through the youth ranks, before establishing himself in the first-team.

Fletcher, of course, successfully graduated from the academy set-up during Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure, going on to rack up 324 appearances in all competitions after making his debut against Basel in March 2003.

While never the star attraction during his 12-year stay with the first-team at United, the 39-year-old was a "terrific example of a professional to any young player", according to Ferguson, having routinely given his all for the club.

The hope will be that the one-time Stoke City man can pass on a few words of wisdom to young Jackson over the coming years, with the latter man hopefully able to follow in Fletcher's footsteps by making that transition from youth star to first-team asset.