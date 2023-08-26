Manchester United could pull off one of the shocks of the transfer window after putting an experienced former England international on their shortlist at Old Trafford, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

Telegraph Sport revealed that big summer signing Mason Mount has been ruled out for the next four to six weeks. This news could force Erik Ten Hag to turn to previously out-of-favour Scotland international Scott McTominay to help with the balance of their midfield, who had originally been expected to leave the club.

Rasmus Hojlund also finds himself on the sidelines and will not be available until next week at the earliest as he continues to have issues with a back problem that has prevented him from featuring at all so far, as per The Daily Mail.

According to The Sun, Ten Hag has called Hannibal Mejbri, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Omari Forson and Marc Jurado up to the senior squad to bolster numbers available for selection, though it is unclear whether they will participate for the senior side at any given point.

BBC Sport understand that Red Devils left-back Luke Shaw is also now set to spend 'a number of weeks' on the treatment table due to a muscle injury, which has created an injury crisis at left-back as Tyrell Malacia is also currently unavailable.

Brandon Williams would've represented the next natural fit positionally to feature in upcoming matches; nevertheless, he has completed a season-long loan switch to Sky Bet Championship outfit Ipswich Town.

Suprisingly, Manchester United look like they may need to enter the market to sign someone to offer cover on the left-hand side of their defence a shock target has been identified by the Premier League giants to fill in for the time being.

Who are Manchester United signing?

According to The Daily Express, former Leicester City left-back Ryan Bertrand has been identified as an unexpected solution to their dearth of options at left-back.

Contact has been established between Bertrand's representatives and Manchester United and talks are believed to be at an early stage. Other names are also being evaluated by chiefs at Old Trafford as they look to draft in an emergency recruit to help solidify their rearguard.

Bertrand has enjoyed a distinguished senior club career and has featured for the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa, Southampton and Leicester City, among others, racking up 485 appearances in total and registering 11 goals and 28 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Once labelled "fantastic" by former Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert, Bertrand has also represented his native England on 19 occasions, getting himself on the scoresheet once.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Bertrand was training with his former club Chelsea's loan development group to keep himself in shape ahead of his next move. The Italian journalist also indicated that the 34-year-old has grabbed the interest of clubs in England, Europe and the Middle East.

Manchester United are in need of a left-back imminently and Bertrand could find himself becoming an unlikely hero at Old Trafford.