Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs who are interested in signing Leicester City playmaker, James Maddison, with the Englishman looking set for a summer exit from the King Power Stadium.

What's the latest on James Maddison's future?

According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils - as well as both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur - are said to be keen on signing the 26-year-old, with the report suggesting that it is now looking 'inevitable' that the former Norwich City man will move on at the end of the season.

The piece adds that the two-cap ace 'is set to be sold' even if the struggling Foxes are able to stave off relegation, with any potential suitor needing to cough up between £45m and £60m if they are to secure his services, with just over a year left to run on the player's current deal.

The Coventry-born gem does appear to have been a long-term target for those at Old Trafford, with Manchester Evening News reporting back in February 2020 that Maddison was the club's 'prime playmaker target' for that forthcoming summer, with the player himself said to have been keen to make the switch.

How would Maddison fit in at Man United?

While the highly-coveted talent is part of a Leicester side that has been desperately underwhelming this season - with a return to the second tier potentially on the cards for the Midlands side - the midfield maestro has still been something of a shining light, with nine goals and seven assists in 25 Premier League games so far this term.

That follows what was a standout 2021/22 campaign for the clinical "magician" - as hailed by Statman Dave - as he contributed 30 goals and assists in 53 games across all fronts, including 20 goal involvements in the top flight alone.

Although Maddison has done much of his damage off the flanks of late, the versatile asset could also slot into Erik ten Hag's side in a creative, midfield berth, ensuring he could represent a potential upgrade on experienced ace, Christian Eriksen.

There's no denying that the latter man has been an astute capture since his free transfer arrival last summer - having racked up two goals and nine assists in 38 appearances to date - although there may be concerns over the 31-year-old's ability to be a long-term solution in midfield, particularly amid his recent, difficult return from injury.

The Denmark international was notably replaced on the hour mark in the FA Cup semi-final clash with Brighton and Hove Albion after being restricted to just 26 touches on the day, while having also 'shook his head in frustration at his own performance' against Aston Villa on Sunday, according to MEN's Samuel Luckhurst.

As such, turning to Maddison could potentially represent something of a long-term, midfield upgrade, with the England international's dynamic quality showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 12% among his European peers for progressive carries and the top 17% for successful take-ons, while Eriksen, by contrast, ranks in just the top 35% and the bottom 19% for those same two metrics, respectively.

Equally, Maddison's innate creativity is showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 4% for progressive passes received - further rubberstamping his forward-thinking and probing approach - while the current United man ranks in just the top 33% in that regard.

The Leicester sensation also potentially offers more in a defensive sense having averaged 1.6 tackles per game in the league this season, while Eriksen has averaged just 0.6 for that same metric, further proving what a potential upgrade Maddison could be for Ten Hag.