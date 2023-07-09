Harry Maguire "may look to go elsewhere" this summer in search of first team-football but only after a conversation with manager Erik ten Hag, according to Ben Jacobs.

Is Maguire leaving Man United?

Having continually failed to convince at Manchester United since he became the world's most expensive defender in 2019, the tragic saga that has been Maguire's Red Devils career may be coming to a timely end.

Having made 175 appearances for United, the 30-year-old has been offered plenty of opportunities to shine, very few of which he has taken.

He has become, sometimes fairly and sometimes not, a scapegoat for anything and everything that is going wrong at Old Trafford, as patience among fans wears increasingly thin.

Maguire's minutes have diminished significantly in the last year with the Englishman only making 16 appearances in the Premier League across the entire campaign. Compare that with the 30 he made in the previous season and it is obvious that Ten Hag isn't confident in Maguire's abilities.

With his days numbered at Old Trafford, Maguire could well jump before he is pushed and journalist Jacobs believes a move could crop up this summer as he attempts to maintain his place in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024. However, he will need to have some honest discussions with Ten Hag first.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said: "There will be a conversation between Erik ten Hag and the player. They'll both set out their position. Obviously, ten Hag's perspective is that Maguire is going to get diminished game-time, but he is valued as a leader at the football club.

"Maguire may look to go elsewhere because he has to start thinking about the Euros and, ultimately, the long-term England game-time. I think John Stones is quite locked in his position, but there's definitely a question mark over Maguire for England. The less he plays for Manchester United, the more chance there is that someone takes his spot."

Jacobs added: "Obviously, there is a realistic possibility that Maguire goes during the summer. But, first and foremost, he has to have that conversation with ten Hag, and then we'll start to understand what the possibilities are."

Despite his lack of regular minutes in Manchester, Gareth Southgate has continued to put faith in Maguire and has normally been rewarded by the centre-back.

However, it will become increasingly difficult for the England boss to justify Maguire's selection the longer he goes without playing regularly. For all parties - Manchester United, England and Maguire - a move away from Old Trafford may be the sensible solution.

Where could Maguire go?

The centre-back is now valued at around £30m but will turn 31 next March. Considering pace and agility have never been Maguire's strongest attributes, one can assume that these deficiencies in his game will only worsen as he gets older.

At present, staying in England looks the most likely option for Maguire. Tottenham have shown some interest in the former Leicester City man as they look to rebuild their leaky defence under new coach Ange Postecoglou, but the defender is arguably a little too similar in profile to Eric Dier.

Aston Villa have also been touted with a move for Maguire in recent weeks. Whether Unai Emery's pursuit of Pau Torres brings such rumours to an end remains to be seen but the Spaniard is probably one of the few managers in the league who you can guarantee would improve the defender.

Eddie Howe has also shown interest at Newcastle United but a move may be scuppered by the fact that the Magpies seemingly were interested in a loan deal, something the Red Devils are unwilling to sanction.

Clearly Maguire still has the respect of many coaches in the Premier League and will likely have no trouble finding a new club depending on Man United's leniency in negotiations. However, forking out £30m for Maguire may put some potential suitors off a deal.