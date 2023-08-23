Manchester United could finally be about to change hands if updates released in the press this week are to be believed, but there is conflicting information emerging from all angles.

What's the latest on the takeover situation at Manchester United?

Last year, the Glazers put Manchester United up for sale and detailed that they were exploring "strategic alternatives for the club" in the hope of being able to "enhance the club’s future growth", as per The Independent.

At the time, the Red Devils' ownership confirmed that they would look into a multitude of options as part of the process, including “new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company”.

Two main candidates have emerged to take over Manchester United and bring the Glazers' controversial tenure at Old Trafford to an end, which has of course contributed to periods of regression on and off the pitch for the Premier League giants, particularly in the last decade.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has and his consortium Nine Two Foundation have been heavily involved with all stages of the process and would like to claim outright control at Old Trafford - alongside clearing debt at Manchester United and investing in both the playing staff and club infrastructure - as per The Mirror.

On the other hand, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his firm INEOS have also been in contention to acquire custody of Manchester United and are proposing a majority takeover that would allow two of the Glazers, Joel and Avram, to hold minority stakeholding positions in the club moving forward. Ratcliffe has also promised to wipe out the Red Devils' debt and either renovate or reconstruct Old Trafford.

Despite the uncertainty over the future of Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag has still been busy in the transfer market, bringing in Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana for considerable sums of money, as per Transfermarkt.

Who will win the takeover battle at Manchester United?

According to The Sun, Sheikh Jassim looks to have won the fight to take over at Manchester United for £6 billion and could enter office at Old Trafford as early as mid-October.

An official announcement may take place next week according to their report while Jassim and his associates are doing their 'due diligence' regarding Manchester United before being installed at the expense of the much-maligned Glazer family.

100% of the club will fall into the hands of Sheikh Jassim and company, while the Qatari businessman will not take any dividend payments from the Red Devils, which is a practice the Glazers have engaged in since taking control in 2005.

However, Sky Sports have since claimed virtually the total opposite, claiming on Twitter less than 24 hours later: "Sources close to the Qatari bid believe the process has stalled amid concerns that the Glazer family are not sure they want to sell the club."

Sheikh Jassim has made five separate bids to try and succeed the Glazers at Old Trafford and could look to prioritise renovating Carrington and Old Trafford alongside clearing debts at the club that have reached levels of nearly £1 billion, as per Sky Sports.

Of course, Manchester United have been affected by Financial Fair Play issues this year and are also struggling to complete the rest of their summer business unless player sales are solicited, which are two problems that could be completely wiped out once new ownership arrives in the North West, but it remains to be seen which source is closer to the truth.