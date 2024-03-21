Ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first summer at the club, Manchester United have reportedly already made contact ahead of what could be one of the biggest deals of the transfer window.

Man United transfer news

Despite the end of the season fast approaching and the transfer window set to swing open, much of the focus regarding Manchester United in the last week or so has been centred around the future of Erik ten Hag.

Reports emerged earlier this week that England boss Gareth Southgate is Ratcliffe's number-one choice to replace the Dutchman at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi has also been mentioned as a manager on United's shortlist, with Ten Hag's job security seemingly lower than ever. He will hope to turn things around, using his side's 4-3 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup as a springboard, before he finds himself out of a job.

Sacking Ten Hag would certainly be a sign that Ratcliffe is not wasting any time, that's for sure, and that means that those at Old Trafford are likely to be in for an interesting few months.

Meanwhile, away from Ten Hag's worries, Ratcliffe could instead make a statement in the form of spending big this summer. According to Mirko Di Natale, Manchester United have requested information about Georgiy Sudakov ahead of a potential summer deal with Shakhtar Donetsk.

They're not the only club interested, however, with Premier League rivals Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United also making contact ahead of a deal that could cost over £100m if Sudakov's release clause is triggered.

The Ukraine club aren't shy of asking for big money, of course, having sold Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea for a reported £89m. It's fair to say that whoever lands Sudakov will hope to see the attacking midfielder avoid a similar path to Mudryk though, given that the winger has struggled for form since completing a move to Stamford Bridge.

Man United must negotiate "quick" Sudakov's price

The last thing that Ratcliffe needs is to start his time at Old Trafford with a big-money flop. And given the environment at United, which has seen several expensive players struggle - the latest being Jadon Sancho - the Red Devils must approach with caution when it comes to Sudakov. It is true that this is a player with great potential, but the 21-year-old is not recording numbers worthy of his £100m+ release clause, with just seven goal involvements this season.

If United want to secure a deal, then they'd be better off negotiating outside of Sudakov's release clause to settle on a far better price. Then, without the pressure of a hefty fee, Sudakov is more likely to thrive where others have failed. Football Talent Scout's Jacek Julig would certainly back him to do just that too.

With so many top Premier League sides interested, Sudakov won't be short on options, there's no doubt about that. United and Ratcliffe will just hope that he chooses Old Trafford.