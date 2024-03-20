Whilst recent results may have restored some of the good feeling at Old Trafford, it is clear that Erik ten Hag is still on thin ice at Manchester United with Sir Jim Ratcliffe already looking at other options.

Ten Hag facing uncertain future at Man Utd

Amad Diallo's last grasp winner at the weekend saw Man Utd progress to the FA Cup semi-finals at the expense of rivals Liverpool. Whilst the added time victory was celebrated on the red side of Manchester, many in the fanbase may still feel that the Red Devils need a new manager if they are to return to the top of the Premier League.

Currently sitting sixth in the table, United are nine points away from the Champions League places and look unlikely to make up the gap in the remaining 10 games of the season.

Man Utd's remaining Premier League fixtures Brentford Away Chelsea Away Liverpool Home Bournemouth Away Burnley Home Crystal Palace Away Arsenal Home Brighton Away Sheffield United Home Newcastle United Home

In his first season in charge, Ten Hag managed to guide the Red Devils to a third-placed finish as well as a League Cup victory over Newcastle. This season has not gone as well with United struggling in the league and bowing out of Europe in embarrassing fashion, finishing at the bottom of their Champions League group.

Ratcliffe had initially shown faith in Ten Hag, however, the new part owner now looks set to explore other options to fill the dugout at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ratcliffe wants Southgate at Man Utd

As reported by The Daily Star, the new part-owner has identified Gareth Southgate as his number one target to be Ten Hag's successor at Man United.

The outlet states that "Ratcliffe and INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford have consulted some of United’s former greats about who should replace Ten Hag. And the overwhelming choice was Southgate". The former Middlesbrough manager was also the favourite of incoming director of football Dan Ashworth who had previously worked with Southgate during his time at the FA.

Despite the club's interest in the coach, the report claims that Southgate, who plays an attacking 4-3-3 system, is not interested in discussing his future at the moment with the 53-year-old focused on the upcoming European Championships in Germany.

The England boss's contract is set to expire in December 2024 with a compensation fee of around £800,000 necessary to lure Southgate away from the national team once the Euros conclude in July. Ratcliffe reportedly wants a decision from the 53-year-old soon so that he can start planning for next season.

Whilst often maligned for his style of play, Southgate has overseen vast improvements to the national team. The last three major tournaments have seen the Three Lions reach the semi-finals, final and quarter-finals respectively, with just a penalty shootout keeping them away from European Championship glory back in 2021.

With a major rebuild at Old Trafford planned for the summer, the Red Devils could do a lot worse than a manager known in England and with a proven track record in turning around struggling sides.