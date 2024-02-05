Manchester United are looking at a former Premier League manager to replace Erik ten Hag at the end of this season, according to a new report regarding the Dutchman's future at Old Trafford.

Man Utd manager news

Things are looking up for Ten Hag at the moment, having found himself being criticised relentlessly earlier in the season, not least after crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage. The Red Devils have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, however, drawing the other at home to Tottenham in the league, and it feels as though the manager is winning round some of his detractors.

The 54 year-old is still yet to convince the whole footballing public that he is the man to take United back to the top of English football, however, with results and performances too often proving to be unpredictable, and his handling of the Jadon Sancho situation leading to plenty of criticism heading in his direction. Links are already popping up to serial winners like Antonio Conte, who the club have reportedly made contact with.

Frankly, it would be a surprise if possible replacements for Ten Hag weren't at least being considered, should United's form dip again before the end of the season, and another name have been thrown into the hat as targets to succeed him.

According to Caught Offside, ex-Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is seen as an option to come in and replace Ten Hag, with Conte also getting a mention.

"Sources with a close understanding of the situation inside Man Utd have informed CaughtOffside that the club had some initial contact with both Julen Lopetegui and Antonio Conte to assess them as potential candidates in case they decide to replace Ten Hag at the end of the season.

"CaughtOffside understands that Lopetegui was recently approached and that he turned down the chance to take over as manager of Al Ittihad due to the fact that an opening at United could soon come about."

The 57 year-old has so much experience in the game, despite being sacked by Wolves in bizarre fashion before this season begun. Usually utilising a 4-3-3 system with a "false nine" up front, Lopetegui plays a possession-based style to lure teams out and expose space in behind, and his pedigree includes spells with both the Spanish national team and Real Madrid.

He won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2020, too, and BBC pundit Danny Murphy once lauded his ability to change a game tactically, saying: "It was a completely different Wolves in the second-half and that is due to the manager’s ability to change and adapt. And he’s done it on more than one occasion. That’s what the coaches are brought in and get paid for. Adaptability and seeing problems and finding solutions."

That perfectly highlights the pedigree that the Spaniard has, although having said that, neither spell for Spain or Madrid were successful, and he didn't even last three months at the latter, which could concern some United fans.

In truth, a more nailed-on choice needs to replace Ten Hag if it happens, rather than someone who has achieved plenty in his career, but still failed fairly spectacularly in some jobs. Lopetegui would feel like a risk that really can't afford to be made at this point, with the next manager having to be one of the very best in the game.