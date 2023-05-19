With the summer transfer window now looming large, Manchester United are yet again being linked with a whole host of prospective targets, as manager Erik ten Hag seeks to bolster his squad ahead of next season.

Among the multitude of transfer rumours involving the Red Devils, one perhaps surprise claim that has emerged in recent days is the links to former Liverpool man, Sadio Mane, with Spanish reports noting that the Senegalese forward could be a potential target for the top-four hopefuls.

This follows claims from Sky Germany which suggested that both the Old Trafford outfit and Newcastle United are the likeliest clubs to make a move for the 31-year-old, with the Champions League-winning winger seemingly set for a swift exit from current side Bayern Munich after a disappointing debut campaign in Germany.

The one-time Southampton ace only made the move to the Allianz Arena on a £35m deal last summer after a six-year stint at Anfield, although despite scoring 12 goals and contributing six assists in 37 games to date, the belief is that the Bavarian giants are already contemplating an exit.

That has given the opportunity for United - who reportedly agreed a deal with Mane back in 2016 prior to his move to Merseyside - to pounce, with it set to be another case of an ex-Liverpool man making the contentious move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Would Mane be a good signing for Man United?

United have previous for irking their rivals having snapped up Michael Owen on a free transfer from Newcastle United back in 2009, with the now-retired marksman having begun his career with the Reds, scoring over 150 goals for the Merseysiders.

That controversial move ultimately failed to prove fruitful, however, as the ageing striker - who was 29 at the time of his switch - was repeatedly hampered by injury over the next few years, albeit while scoring a memorable, stoppage-time winner in the Manchester derby during his debut season.

The former England international would go on to net just 17 goals in 52 games for Sir Alex Ferguson's side before leaving for Stoke City in the summer of 2012.

In the case of Mane, the signing of the 94-cap ace would have merit due to his previous heroics at Anfield, with the versatile forward also proving rather clinical for United's rivals, much like Owen, with 120 goals and 48 assists in just 269 games.

Previously hailed as "brutal" and like a "machine" by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, the 5 foot 9 speedster has lost his way somewhat during his time at Bayern, however, with it difficult to ascertain just what version of the forward Ten Hag would be acquiring.

Mane's woes in his current surroundings have been laid bare by the fact that those in Germany have even quipped that they may have signed the marksman's "twin brother", with the deal proving an undoubted "mistake" - according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

There may well be a feeling that the one-time Red Bull Salzburg ace could be past his best - as appeared the case during Owen's time in Manchester - hence the need for Ten Hag to steer clear of the £35m-rated asset.