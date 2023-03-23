A major concern for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag at present will be the lack of a reliable, centre-forward presence, with January arrival Wout Weghorst having failed to truly make his mark at Old Trafford thus far.

The towering Dutchman has certainly "worked so hard" during his time in Manchester - in the words of journalist Josh Bunting - although has not been able to marry up that willing work ethic with an end product, having scored just twice in 18 appearances across all competitions, all of which have come from the start.

The 30-year-old's regular run in the side since his loan switch from Burnley earlier this year has come amid the continued, frustrating absence of fellow forward, Anthony Martial, with United's number nine having repeatedly been hampered by injury this season.

The long-serving marksman - who has been at the Theatre of Dreams since joining from Monaco back in 2015 - has thus far made just 14 appearances across all fronts this season, having last featured in a Premier League game back in January in the Manchester derby.

While Ten Hag has previously suggested that the Red Devils play their "best football" when the 27-year-old is in the side - as the Frenchman does have eight goal contributions to his name despite his lack of action this term - the problem has been the inability to get him fit and firing consistently.

That has led to suggestions that the Carabao Cup winners could be set to call time on the £250k-per-week man's eight-year stay at the club, with Ten Hag and co currently weighing up potential moves for the likes of Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane.

Even if either of that latter duo are signed, however, United will still seemingly be in need of a suitable understudy to fill in on occasion, with the former Ajax boss potentially best served looking to the academy ranks to find that solution, rather than putting further faith in the stricken Martial.

Who could replace Martial at Man United?

One sparkling youngster who could emerge as the player to help ease Ten Hag's striking woes is 18-year-old sensation, Manni Norkett, with the Nottingham-born gem having been in scintillating form in recent years at youth level.

Hailed previously as a player who could be the "real deal" in the future - according to one former youth coach, Garry Attwood - the teenager is making waves with his displays of late, having already netted 18 goals in just 38 games for the club's U18 side.

That remarkable tally includes a haul of eight goals in just 12 appearances in the U18 Premier League so far this season, while the exciting talent has also made a handful of appearances in the U21 set-up of late.

While the prolific ace does still need to establish himself in that latter age group, journalist Shaun Connolly earmarked the striker earlier this year as one of the players at United who is "on the cusp of [the] first team", with that an indication of how highly-regarded Norkett is by those in the know.

The youngster was also hailed during his loan stint at lower league side Gainsborough last season, with manager Tom Shaw describing the precocious talent as a "real prospect" and someone who "plays with plenty of confidence and authority for such a young man".

Norkett is certainly not short of confidence that's for sure, memorably mimicking the celebrations of both Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo following the 3-2, comeback win over rivals Manchester City for the U18s earlier in the campaign.

Clearly a player with an 'eye for goal', the emerging talent also has an 'excellent work rate' - according to the club's official website - with that latter trait seemingly putting him ahead of the aforementioned Martial, who has been dubbed a "lazy player" by Bunting.

With the latter man having more than had his fair share of opportunities to impress over the years, it should now be time that the Red Devils give a chance to somebody else through the middle, hence promoting young Norkett over the coming months or ahead of next season.