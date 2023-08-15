Highlights Man United have identified Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi as a potential alternative to Benjamin Pavard.

Guehi has impressed at Palace, starting 37 out of 38 Premier League matches last season.

He shares the same agent as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, giving Man United a potential advantage in negotiations.

Manchester United have highlighted Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as an alternative to Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, as a reliable journalist has revealed that a deal for the latter is not yet at an advanced stage.

How much did Chelsea sell Marc Guehi for?

Back in 2021, Guehi made the move to Selhurst Park from Stamford Bridge for a reported £18m and during his two years at the club so far, he’s become a regular feature and integral member of Roy Hodgson’s squad having started 37 out of 38 matches last season in the Premier League.

The Eagles centre-back still has another three years remaining on his contract in SE25, but his impressive performances at the heart of the backline have already attracted summer interest from the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Read The Latest Man United Transfer News HERE...

Harry Maguire looks like he could be on his way out before the end of the ongoing transfer window having agreed a £30m deal to join West Ham United, so should he depart, Erik ten Hag will need to enter the market to find a suitable replacement.

Pavard appears to be the preferred candidate having already been the subject of a rejected approach from the Red Devils, and despite the player being keen to join, there’s no sign yet of an incoming second proposal which means the boss has to assess other options, which is where the 23-year-old comes into play.

Are Man United signing Marc Guehi?

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man United have placed Guehi on a shortlist of centre-backs that they could look to swoop for should a deal for Pavard fail to materialise. He said:

“I’m told that Man United could get Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich for less than the reported €35m (£30m). This is the feeling at the Manchester club as everybody is waiting for the clubs to discuss a fee. At the moment, the deal is not at that stage yet. Pavard would be a replacement for Harry Maguire but we are still waiting for Maguire to agree personal terms with West Ham.

“As for other targets wanted by Man United, I can tell you that Jean-Clair Todibo remains on the list; and then other than the two just mentioned, Tapsoba and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.”

How tall is Marc Guehi?

Standing at 6 foot exactly, Guehi isn’t that tall for a centre-back but he’s still been dubbed an “absolute tank” by England U21s goalkeeper Josef Bursik, and there’s no doubt that he could be a real rock in Ten Hag’s defence should he end up completing a move to Man United.

The Three Lions international last season averaged 3.6 clearances and 1.5 aerial wins per top-flight game, via WhoScored, highlighting the physical presence he provides, and he is also a versatile operator with his ability to play out wide at both left-back and right-back alongside his usual position.

Guehi, whose price tag is £60m, additionally shares the same agent, Unique Sports Group, as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give chiefs a small advantage should they decide to pursue a deal in the final weeks of the window.