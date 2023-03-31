One problem position for Manchester United for a number of years has been at right-back, with a succession of names having tried and failed to nail down the position for an extended period of time.

In the present day, manager Erik ten Hag has flitted between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot in that full-back berth of late, albeit with it yet to be seen if either man truly has the credentials to be a long-term solution.

In the case of Wan-Bissaka, it was only a matter of months ago that the former Crystal Palace man appeared unsuited to the Dutchman's style amid reports that he was heading for a January exit, while with Dalot, the Portugal international has looked a "bit off it" since returning from World Cup duty, as per The Mirror's Colin Millar.

That uncertainty surrounding the right side of the defence has been a constant theme throughout the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with the likes of Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian, Antonio Valencia and Rafael having all been unable to truly impress on a consistent basis.

In truth, the Red Devils have arguably not had a reliable option in that role since the retirement of club legend Gary Neville in 2011, with the long-serving asset having racked up over 600 appearances for the club after rising up through the youth ranks.

The one-time United skipper was truly a 'leader of men' - as per the club's official website - having shown great "determination", in the words of Ferguson, to ensure that he remained a key part of the side year-in, year-out, for almost two decades.

While a figure of such elite service is almost impossible to find, Ten Hag could again look to the youth ranks to unearth a potential heir to that man Neville, with the Old Trafford outfit potentially having a prime candidate in the form of 18-year-old, Marc Jurado.

Who is Man United's Marc Jurado?

The promising Spaniard has been tipped for a bright future at the club ever since making the move from La Liga giants Barcelona back in 2020, having notably made "impressive" development over the past few years, as per Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

The teen machine - who has been lauded as a "complete full-back" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - was notably part of the side that claimed FA Youth Cup glory last season, having started every game in the competition, including taking on the captaincy in the opening two fixtures.

Having taken on the armband on occasion throughout his time at United, Jurado clearly follows Neville in being something of a leader on the pitch, with that point having only been rubberstamped by former youth aid, Paul McShane, who previously stated:

"Marc Jurado is a great lad, he's got a great spirit about him. He's good around the training ground, he's good on the pitch, he's very vocal, wants to defend as well."

The Spain youth international has since made a smooth transition to life at U21 level this season having already racked up three goals and four assists from his 19 Premier League 2 outings, while also featuring five times in the EFL Trophy earlier in the campaign.

Despite coming up against senior opposition in that latter tournament, the exciting teen continued to thrive as he averaged 3.6 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game, showcasing the full array of his defensive prowess.

Man United's Marc Jurado

While a chance at senior level on a competitive basis has yet to emerge, Jurado was involved in first-team action during the mid-season trip to Spain, while also notably earning a promotion to first-team training alongside a handful of other youngsters earlier this month.

That close contact with Ten Hag may put the Spaniard at an advantage ahead of another youth star such as Ethan Laird, with the latter man currently away from the Theatre of Dreams after joining Queens Park Rangers on loan last summer.

Although the Englishman has enjoyed an encouraging year at Loftus Road, having made 26 appearances in the Championship this season, it remains to be seen if the 21-year-old's chance at his parent club may have already come and gone, particularly with just a matter of months left to run existing deal.

As such, it could be Jurado who emerges as the leading candidate to nail down the right-back berth in the near future, with the hope being that the Sabadell native can follow in Neville's footsteps and establish himself in the role for the long term.