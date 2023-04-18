Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer is pushing to complete a permanent Old Trafford move this summer, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news on Sabitzer?

Sabitzer arrived on loan until the end of the season back in January from Bayern Munich, with the deal not including an option to make a transfer permanent over the coming months.

The Austrian has gone on to make 13 appearances under Erik ten Hag but missed Sunday’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League after pulling out through injury in the warm up.

The Red Devils were reportedly told that they would need to pay around £25m to make Sabitzer’s loan permanent, a fee that would need to be lowered for any chance of a transfer to materialise, but a further update has now emerged.

Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke shared an update on Sabitzer in the last 24 hours, revealing that the player is pushing for a full-time move to Manchester.

He adds that Ten Hag has been pleased with the 29-year-old, with a well-placed source telling the site that a permanent move now “has a good chance of happening”. There is a willingness from all parties involved to agree on a permanent transfer, as the player doesn’t feature in new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel’s long-term plans.

Does a permanent transfer to Man United make sense?

Sabitzer starred in his last United appearance against Sevilla in the Europa League, netting twice in the 2-2 draw. The £211,000-a-week midfielder has made a positive impact at Old Trafford, with Diogo Dalot describing him as a "machine".

The Red Devils are after new midfield reinforcements this summer, so Sabitzer could come in on a permanent basis to bolster Ten Hag's options for the foreseeable future.

Scott McTominay has reportedly told the Old Trafford board that he wants to leave this summer, so Sabitzer may well be viewed as a permanent replacement for the Scot, with the loanee capable of turning out in a variety of midfield roles.

As per WhoScored, Sabitzer has actually outperformed Christian Eriksen, Fred and McTominay this season, showing how he could be a solid squad option going forward, with United on course to once again be playing in four separate competitions. The player is keen, Ten Hag has been impressed and all parties think a transfer can be completed, so it looks as if this could be one to follow closely.