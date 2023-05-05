Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer would "like" to complete the permanent move from Bayern Munich to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

What's the latest on Sabitzer's future?

The Austria international swapped the Allianz Arena for Old Trafford in January when he put pen to paper on loan for the remainder of the season, coming in, at the time, as a direct emergency replacement for the injured Christian Eriksen, and during his 16 appearances to date, it's fair to say that he has impressed Erik Ten Hag.

Football Insider have reported that the Red Devils loanee knows that he isn't likely to have a long-term future with Thomas Tuchel's side in the Bundesliga and is happy with how his spell has played out in the top-flight, with a well-placed source believed to say that there is a good chance of a deal happening during the upcoming window.

The Sun have further revealed that should that be the case, the 29-year-old's parent club have slapped a £25m price tag on his head, an initial £20m fee with an additional £5m in add-ons, and with the Dutch boss keen to retain his services as per the same outlet, the situation is looking very promising, even more so after the following update.

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg confirmed that Sabitzer is keen to move to Manchester United for good and is set to hold further discussions regarding a switch in the weeks and months ahead. He wrote:

"News #Sabitzer: Contact with Thomas Tuchel? 'So far, of course, there has been no contact. Everyone is focused on their task. In which direction it will go, we will analyze later and we will discuss everything calmly.'

"Understand that his return to Bayern is still unlikely. Sabitzer would like to join #MUFC on a permanent deal in summer. More talks will follow."

Should Man United splash the cash on Sabitzer?

Man United will know that Sabitzer has made a positive impact on Ten Hag’s squad since joining having been dubbed a midfield “machine” by teammate Diogo Dalot, and with Wout Weghorst also reportedly wanting to permanently join, they could be following in each other’s footsteps this summer.

The ROGON client, who pockets £210k-per-week at Old Trafford, has won seven tackles from 11 players challenged this season so is calm and composed when he bites into tackles, but he’s also capable of contributing to efforts in the final third.

The Wels native has scored three goals and provided one assist in 16 Red Devils outings across all competitions and ranks in the 94th percentile for number of shotsper 90 by midfielders, so is always looking to make an attacking breakthrough.

Finally, Sabitzer would add remarkable versatility to Ten Hag’s team with his flexibility to operate in an unbelievable ten various positions across the pitch, including in the centre, defence and up top, so this deal really is a no-brainer for the hierarchy to complete.