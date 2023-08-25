Highlights Manchester United are looking to strengthen their attacking options with a new striker, with Dino Klapija one of the targets mentioned.

Meanwhile, the arrival of central defender Jonny Evans could create uncertainty around Harry Maguire's future.

Midfield signing Mason Mount is injured, potentially opening up opportunities for Scott McTominay in the engine room.

Manchester United have earmarked a striker that Erik Ten Hag is looking to bring to Old Trafford to strengthen his attacking options, according to reports.

What's the latest news at Manchester United?

Manchester United are not finished with their summer business yet following the additions of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana, as per FootballTransfers.

Veteran central defender Jonny Evans is said to set to agree a one-year contract with Manchester United after featuring for the club during their endeavours in pre-season and the Northern Ireland international's impending arrival could make Harry Maguire's future at Old Trafford more uncertain, as per Telegraph Sport.

Maguire looked set to sign for West Ham United in a deal worth £30 million earlier this summer; however, his move to the London Stadium collapsed and he will remain at the Premier League giants for now despite being stripped of the captaincy at Manchester United.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update detailing that Manchester United are in contention to sign one of Europe's brightest young prospects, stating on X: "Understand Manchester United and RB Leipzig are both negotiating to sign top talent Dino Klapija — also an option to close the deal now for January. Decision on player side expected soon as 2007 born striker will leave Croatian side Kustosija soon."

Manchester United's new midfield signing Mount has been ruled out for between four to six weeks with an injury complaint and his absence may pave the way for Scotland international Scott McTominay to re-enter the fold in the engine room, according to Telegraph Sport.

Who else could Manchester United sign?

Summer signing Hojlund has spent time out injured with a back problem in the early portion of this campaign, though he may make his debut this weekend against Nottingham Forest, as per The Evening Standard.

In light of the Denmark international's injury, Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness claim that Manchester United are keen to ignite a swoop for Santos forward Marcos Leonardo, who is also garnering attention from Jose Mourinho's Roma.

The report states that Manchester United are ready to offer a package to the Brazilian giants worth €20 million + €5 million in 'bonuses' to sign the youngster, who has been dubbed "the king of the penalty area" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

Kulig has also christened Leonardo as a "natural goalscorer" and it is easy to see why, given that he has hit 49 goals and laid on 11 assists in 149 appearances for Santos across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Leading the Santos line with efficiency, the 20-year-old has successfully carried out 36 shot-creating actions this term in the Brazilian top flight, as shown on FBRef.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag will be aware of his side's shortcomings in attack and bringing an exciting young talent like Leonardo to Old Trafford would definitely provoke excitement among the Red Devils' support.