It looks as if Rasmus Hojlund may not be the only striker on his way to Manchester United this summer, amid reports that the Red Devils are also showing an interest in Santos starlet, Marcos Leonardo.

How much would Marcos Leonardo cost?

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.it, the Old Trafford outfit are said to be in the race for the 20-year-old's signature, with the young Brazilian seemingly set to be up for grabs for as little as €15m (£13m) this summer.

While the piece does suggest that the 5 foot 9 ace is keen on linking up with former United boss Jose Mourinho at AS Roma, further reports indicate that talks have stalled with the Serie A side - thus potentially giving Erik ten Hag and co the chance to pounce.

Read the latest Manchester United transfer news HERE...

The Premier League giants have already agreed a £72m deal with Atalanta for the signing of Hojlund, although 90min did reveal earlier this summer that it was not of the question that two new strikers could be on their way to the Theatre of Dreams.

Who is Marcos Leonardo?

With Wout Weghorst - who scored just two goals in all competitions for United last season - no longer at the club, Ten Hag has at present been left with Anthony Martial as his sole, senior option through the middle, with that a scary thought considering the Frenchman's grim injury record, as he missed 27 games last term.

While the former Ajax boss repeatedly suggested last season that the team play their "best football" when the 27-year-old is on the pitch, it is hard to ignore the fact that he has now scored just 11 league goals in English football since the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

As such, for Ten Hag to not only bring in Hojlund this summer, but also Leonardo, could well prove the final straw in Martial's time at the club, with reports heading into the window having claimed that the Red Devils are open to offers for the former Monaco man.

While still rather raw, young Leonardo has been far more impressive in recent times after scoring 14 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this term, while the current United man scored just nine goals in 29 outings in 2022/23.

Despite his relative youth, the Brazil U20 international already boasts a stellar haul of 47 goals in 149 games across all fronts for his current side at senior level, with talent scout Jacek Kulig describing him as a player who has "all the tools to become an absolute killer in the penalty area".

Also hailed as being "born to score" by Kulig, the Santos sensation already has six goals in just 12 league games in the current campaign, with it clear to see just why there is such hefty interest in his services at present.

With Martial having undoubtedly had more than enough time and chances to impress after eight years in Manchester, the signing of two young and hungry assets in the form of Hojlund and Leonardo should be the final nail in the coffin with regard to his time at the club.