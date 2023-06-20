Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is “on the verge” of signing a new long-term contract, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

When is Marcu Rashford out of contract?

The Premier League veteran is an academy graduate at Old Trafford having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to become a regular feature of Erik Ten Hag’s first-team, clocking up a total of 359 senior appearances to date.

The England international, however, will be out of contract at the end of next season meaning that the upcoming window would be the Red Devils’ final opportunity to cash in, and he wouldn't be short potential suitors having established himself as their top-performing offensive player last season.

The Mirror credited Paris Saint-Germain with an interest in the 25-year-old but stated that his intention was always to remain with his boyhood club, and it would appear that they share exactly the same viewpoint when it comes to extending his stay.

Is Rashford signing a new contract?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Man United and Rashford are close to finalising a deal that would keep him at the club for the foreseeable future. He wrote:

“EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Marcus Rashford over new long term deal. He’s set to accept the proposal. Negotiations at final stages — Rashford, very happy with Erik ten Hag. Final details to be sorted — here we go soon.”

Man United will know that Rashford has played a major role in their success over the past few years, and considering how prolific he was in the final third once again last season, rewarding him with an improved contract is nothing less than he deserves.

Sponsored by Nike, the left-winger posted 22 goal contributions (17 goals and five assists) in 35 Premier League appearances during the previous term, form which saw him receive six man-of-the-match awards, not to mention that he recorded 98 shot-creating actions which was the second-highest total in Ten Hag’s squad, via FBRef.

In 2022/23, the £200k-per-week attacker was also recognised for his individual efforts by being named the top goalscorer in both the Europa League and the EFL Cup competitions, which just goes to show how lost the side would be without their star man leading the line, so retaining his services really is a no-brainer of a decision for the hierarchy to make.