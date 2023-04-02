Journalist Samuel Luckhurst has slammed Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford following his 'Ineffectual" display in the club's recent defeat.

What's the latest on Marcus Rashford and Man United?

The Red Devils took on Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon with both teams pushing for a spot in the Champions League places.

Man United's ambitious took a major blow, however, as they lost 2-0 at at St James' Park, which means they now slip two fourth while their opponents leapfrog them into third thanks to superior goal difference.

After a well-fought first half, Joe Willock eventually broke the deadlock after 65 minutes and then Callum Wilson sealed the deserved win late on with a header.

It was clearly a bad day for all involved from the Red Devils' point of view but it seems as though one man stood out for Luckhurst.

In his player ratings for the Manchester Evening News, he gave Rashford and 3/10 for his efforts.

He explained why, writing: "Struggled to get going so much he swapped wings with Antony and had no joy against the more cumbersome [Dan] Burn. Ineffectual."

Is Marcus Rashford fit?

Journalist Michael Plant of Manchester World seemed to concur as he went even harsher and handed Rashford a 2/10 for his performance.

His player rating read: "Another who failed to have much of an impact on the game. Rashford didn’t have enough touches and was poor when in possession."

When you look at the player's stats on SofaScore, it doesn't make for pretty reading either. Indeed, his 6.1 score was the worst on the field for either team.

What's more, he lost the ball 10 times, won 0/4 duels, completed 74% passing, didn't have a single shot at goal (on or off target), failed with two dribble attempts, and managed just 29 touches in 90 minutes.

To put that in perspective, even Wout Weghorst at least managed to get one shot at goal (albeit off target), and fellow winger Anthony completed two dribbles and won five duels.

To be fair, Rashford – who makes £200k-p/w – had actually pulled out of the England squad during the international break and he was an injury doubt coming into this game.

On the evidence of his latest display, it's probably safe to assume he wasn't 100 per cent (much like his passing). Even so, his manager wouldn't have played him if he wasn't ready to make an impact, so there really is no excuse to be quite as poor as he was.