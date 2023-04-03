After previously premature suggestions that Manchester United were potential title contenders, the reality is that Erik ten Hag's side are now set for a scrap just to secure a top-four berth, following another abject display on the road against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson secured a deserved 2-0 win for the Magpies on the day at St James' Park, with the visitors having now won just three of their last nine Premier League games.

A major concern for United at present will be their shortcomings in attack, with the Carabao Cup winners having now failed to score in each of their last three top-flight games, having also been rather lifeless before Fulham's late implosion in the FA Cup quarter-final clash prior to the international break.

While there will undoubtedly be focus on the woes of January arrival, Wout Weghorst, who has scored just twice in 19 successive starts for the club, the Dutchman was not the only forward player to have distinctly underwhelmed on Tyneside, with teammate Marcus Rashford also proving rather "anonymous" - as per journalist Thomas Hammond.

How did Rashford perform against Newcastle?

Having enjoyed a well-earned rest over the past week or so after pulling out of the England squad through injury, the 25-year-old would likely have been hoping to get back firing again against Eddie Howe's men, although was ultimately something of a spare part in truth yesterday.

The previously prolific marksman - who has 27 goals in all competitions this season at club level - produced a "really bad" display against the Tynesiders, according to journalist Thomas Alencar, with his 6.1 match rating, as per Sofascore, the worst of any United player.

That grim rating was frankly warranted as the £200k-per-week ace lost 100% of his ground duels and squandered possession on ten occasions as a marker of his woes both defensively and offensively, while his tally of 31 touches was even lower than that of teammate David De Gea (42) in the sticks.

Such a surprising lack of impact - which also saw Rashford fail to complete his two dribble attempts nor register a single key pass - was seemingly noted by his manager post-match, with Ten Hag stating that his side offered "nothing" down the left side.

The Englishman's grim outing was epitomised late on as he merely passed the ball straight into the gloves of compatriot Nick Pope after attempting to slide a teammate through on goal, having been merely 'ineffectual' on the right or left flank, as per Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

While Rashford had previously appeared something of an "unstoppable" attacking weapon - as per his manager - on the evidence of recent games the academy graduate has been more of a blunt instrument, having now gone three league games without a goal, while also coming up short against the Cottagers.

The 5 ft 11 gem's last goal came in the Europa League, second-leg win away at Real Betis, although even that stunning effort had come following what was a 'sloppy' individual display, as per Luckhurst, with concern perhaps brewing that the wide man is beginning to lose momentum following what has been a breathtaking individual campaign to date.

Perhaps it is merely a case of injury or the result of simply being overworked, yet Rashford has not looked like his usual self in recent games - albeit with a brief downturn in performances perhaps expected after a relentless run of standout showings over the past few months.

With the Manchester native having largely shouldered the goalscoring burden on his own this season - with Bruno Fernandes the only other player to reach double figures for goals in all competitions - it now appears time for someone else to step up to the plate.

Trying to see just who that might be, however, seems rather difficult at present...