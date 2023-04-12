Mark Goldbridge has been left fuming at a further Manchester United takeover update from Old Trafford, believing it leaves the club "screwed" for the upcoming transfer window.

What’s the latest Man United takeover news?

The Glazers have been linked with selling up for almost six months now, with the process attracting interest from the likes of Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who have submitted two offers to take full control at Old Trafford.

However, if they are to be successful, they will need to make a third bid, after it emerged in the last 48 hours that a new round of bidding has been scheduled.

Journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that ‘groups have until the end of April to make next offers’, adding that both Jassim and Ratcliffe have made it through. He said the last working day of the month, Friday 28th April, is the specific deadline, describing it as the final stage and an “important” part of the process.

However, by then, the Red Devils will be about to enter the final month of the season, where Erik ten Hag’s side will hopefully be looking to win more silverware in both the FA Cup and Europa League.

The summer transfer window will then be just around the corner, and taking to Twitter to react to Jacobs’ takeover update, Goldbridge wasn't impressed, saying:

“Glazers Out! Their greed has just screwed the summer transfer window.”

When will the Glazers leave Man United?

It does seem as if it could be extremely tight for any new owner to get a deal finalised before the summer window, something which could impact the club’s transfer plans.

A new forward and midfielder are seemingly at the top of Ten Hag’s wishlist over the coming months, with a move for Jude Bellingham still being speculated. However, Fabrizio Romano previously claimed that a move for Bellingham could be negatively impacted by the club’s takeover process, something which may leave Ten Hag and Jassim frustrated, with the latter a “huge fan” of the midfielder.

Jassim, heading up the Qatari-led group, previously wanted things done quickly in order to help Ten Hag in the upcoming transfer window, but the news of another round of bidding could impact that.

The Glazers are seemingly holding out for £6bn to part ways with the club, and with Jassim and Ratcliffe’s second offers worth around £5bn, still a world record, there may need to be some serious negotiations over a deal.