After Man United's loss to West Ham at the weekend, Mark Goldbridge admitted via his Twitter account that he felt the club's owners were not to blame for the defeat.

What has Mark Goldbridge said about Man United?

It was a bad day at the office for the Red Devils when they came up against David Moyes' side, with all of their efforts ultimately amounting to nothing. Despite dominating possession - United had 65% - it was just the one Hammers goal that decided which was the points would go in this Premier League fixture.

It was Said Benrahma who gave West Ham the lead, with a howler from goalkeeper David De Gea allowing them to go in front within the opening half an hour. United pushed for an equaliser, with Erik Ten Hag even throwing on Anthony Martial for Wout Weghorst in the second half to try and find a response.

However, Lukasz Fabianski held firm in the Hammers' goal and despite managing 19 shots, United couldn't find the back of the net and went home empty handed.

It led to an angry tweet from former player Gary Neville, who stated after the loss that: "The real disgrace are the Glazers. Are they waiting for the last game at OT to pass??? It would be typical of them. Weak and shirking accountability and responsibility to the end! Members of staff on and off the pitch are in an uncertain position waiting for new owners! Let alone recruitment and what budget their is going to be! This should have been done! Classless to the end!"

This seemingly led to a response from talkSPORT host Goldbridge, who then tweeted on his own account that it was "a bit far" to try and pin the reason for United's defeat on the Glazers, instead claiming "ridiculous" decision making from players was to blame. He said: "Blaming the Glazers for last night is a bit far even I'd admit. The Glazers aren't taking shots from ridiculous distances instead of showing patience and composure. Last two games that's killed us."

Did Man United deserve to lose against West Ham?

United struggled to score in their match against the Hammers and that ultimately led to their defeat. Their xG rate during the game was just 1.18, which was worse than West Ham's 1.30xG but it did suggest that perhaps the points should have been shared.

With the Red Devils also managing the same amount of shots on target as David Moyes' side (four) and having had one big chance that they missed, it showed that based on the opportunities they had, they probably should have taken something away from the game.

The fact that they didn't shows how wasteful they were in front of goal instead. If they had a player to finish off the chances created, then it could have been a different story but no player in the side could find the equaliser at the weekend. It perhaps instead highlights a need for United to definitely target a new striker during the summer window.