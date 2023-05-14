Mark Goldbridge has been reacting to a Manchester United transfer update involving Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

The Red Devils appear to be making plans ahead of the summer window, despite the ongoing takeover saga. Erik ten Hag previously gave the green light to sales for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, with Kim seemingly a potential defensive addition over the coming months and the club's top defensive target.

Reports in recent days have claimed that United have now tabled a contract offer to the Napoli defender, having met with the player's representatives a few weeks ago.

Goldbridge took to Twitter to react to the latest Old Trafford rumour and appeared to be happy. He stated that the South Korea international would be a “perfect signing” to compete with Raphael Varane, saying that he has been on about Kim for a while.

“Really want to believe the rumours. Been on about him for ages. Perfect signing to compete with Varane.”

Bid ready to go…

It looks as if Old Trafford officials are serious about bringing Kim to the Premier League this summer, with the club having a bid ready and waiting to go for July 1 when the player’s release clause in the region of £43m-£52m kicks in.

You can see why United would want to bring a player like Kim to the club following his displays this season. Labelled as an "extraordinary defender" by teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the 26-year-old has played a key part in Napoli’s Serie A title-winning campaign.

As per WhoScored, Kim has been the club’s top-rated defender with an average match rating of 7.10/10 – a higher score than any United defender. The Napoli star has averaged more clearances than any of his teammates – while also making a whopping 80 passes per game with a 90.8% completion rate.

Therefore, you can see why Goldbridge would want someone like Kim to arrive in Manchester ahead of Ten Hag’s second season in charge, and it looks as if the club are working hard behind the scenes to make a deal possible.