Manchester United's preparations for tonight's Europa League, quarter-final clash at home to Sevilla have been somewhat overshadowed by the news that Marcus Rashford is set for a spell on the sidelines, with the Englishman having limped off during the win over Everton on Saturday.

The sight of the 25-year-old hobbling along the touchline at Old Trafford had many United supporters fearing the worst, with manager Erik ten Hag having since vaguely revealed that the in-form forward will be out of action for a "few games".

Just how long the academy graduate will actually be on the treatment table remains to be seen, although in the meantime the former Ajax boss will need to find a way to fill the gaping void of a player who has bagged 28 goals in all competitions this season - 18 more than any of his teammates.

That significant blow may, however, be somewhat eased by the return of long-serving marksman, Anthony Martial, with the 27-year-old having netted off the bench against the Toffees after making a gradual injury comeback in recent weeks.

Will Martial start against Sevilla?

The former Monaco man has been dogged by injury throughout the campaign, in truth, although still boasts a respectable haul of seven goals in 17 appearances across all fronts this term, with the £250k-per-week gem likely hoping to add to that tally against today's opponents - whom he scored just once for during a disappointing loan spell in the second half of last season.

Ten Hag has repeatedly stated that United play their "best football" with the former Monaco man on the pitch, although the issue has been getting the striker fit and firing on a consistent basis, with that potentially a factor in the reports that Martial could be allowed to leave this summer.

With rumours abound that a new centre-forward could be brought in ahead of next season - with England captain Harry Kane seemingly the man on everybody's lips - that could only serve to hasten the exit of the 30-cap enigma.

That being said, however, despite the signing of Kane - or whomever - there could still be a need for a further striking option to provide competition next season, with the coming weeks potentially a chance for Martial to prove that he can be a reliable understudy or direct rival to any new acquisition.

With Rashford out of the picture for the time being, at least, Ten Hag is in need of a new leading man to take charge and spearhead the forward line, albeit with it currently hard to see just who could be that new talisman among United's "mixed bag" of attackers, as per journalist James Ducker.

On the evidence of Martial's bright displays when he has featured this season, however, the 5 foot 11 man could potentially be that figure to take on the goalscoring mantle, with it perhaps a case of now or never in his Old Trafford career.

As per Daily Express journalist Alex Turk's recent rallying cry for the Red Devils' number nine - "it's time to step up"...