As Manchester United secured a narrow, shootout victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals, one man who yet again rather underwhelmed was unreliable striker, Anthony Martial, with the injury-prone dud having failed to make his mark at Wembley.

Having been included in the starting lineup on Sunday despite limping off against Sevilla just a few days prior, the Frenchman was a mere 'passenger' against the Seagulls, according to Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst, having recorded just 24 touches in his 85-minute outing.

While potentially 'starved' of service - as per The Guardian's Jamie Jackson - the marksman's lack of quality was showcased on one occasion in which he did have a chance to make an impact, notably failing miserably with an attempt to lob Robert Sanchez from range.

Almost exactly seven years on from having scored a late winner against Everton at the same stage of the competition amid an encouraging debut campaign at Old Trafford, there will be those scratching their heads at just how the Louis van Gaal signing remains on the books in Manchester.

For many, it will come as a relief to know that the former Monaco man could be among those to depart the Red Devils this summer, as per MEN, with the latest suggestion being that Erik ten Hag's side could still rake in a hefty sum with the sale of the polarising striker.

How much is Martial worth now?

The 30-cap enigma - who has just over a year left to run on his existing contract with the option of a 12-month extension - was snapped up on an initial £36m deal back in 2015, having been the world's most expensive teenager at the time of his move from France.

With almost eight years have passed since that deadline day move, it looks as if the £250k-per-week asset is still a valuable commodity that could potentially help to boost United's transfer kitty this summer.

That is the viewpoint of journalist Pete O'Rourke - in an interview with Football FanCast - who suggested that the one-time Lyon man could still command in the region of £40m-£50m if he was to depart ahead of next season.

The transfer insider stated: "If United do bring in a new number nine as they're expected to, it could push Martial down the pecking order. Maybe they could be open to offers for the Frenchman as someone just to raise funds for their own transfer plans as well.

"A fit and firing Anthony Martial you're probably looking at around £40m to £50m I think for somebody like that as he is a proven player.

"I'm sure Manchester United fans would probably agree that they just haven't seen it enough that he is a top striker."

As O'Rourke stated, Martial is still a player of undoubted talent as United seemingly play their "best football" with him leading the line, as per Ten Hag, with the hope being that summer suitors are willing to take the gamble on that perhaps unfulfilled potential.

For the Red Devils, however, the top-four hopefuls simply can't afford to wait around any longer to see if the 5 foot 11 forward will come good, with it no surprise that talk surrounding a possible move for England skipper, Harry Kane is hotting up.

After enduring another season plagued by injury - in which he has scored just seven times in 20 games across all fronts - Martial should not be surprised if he finds himself on the scrap heap at the end of the season, with Ten Hag needing to be ruthless and cash in sooner rather than later.