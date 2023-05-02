With the summer transfer window on the horizon, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will once again be looking to continue to put his stamp on the squad with a raft of new additions, having previously made notable moves in the market last summer.

Among those that arrived at Old Trafford prior to the September deadline, arguably the most successful signing has been that of World Cup winner, Lisandro Martinez, with the Argentine warrior having been previously hailed as the club's "player of the season" by Manchester Evening News journalist, Samuel Luckhurst.

While the 25-year-old has seen his debut season cruelly ended by injury after being forced off during the Europa League, first-leg clash with Sevilla, prior to that the former Ajax man had been an "absolute monster" at the heart of the defence, as per teammate Luke Shaw.

Despite initial doubts regarding his suitability to life in the Premier League - with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher having been a notable critic - the 5 foot 9 menace has blossomed into a real leader in the side, having been described as someone that "you want to be in trenches with" by club legend Roy Keane.

The centre-back's "winning mentality" - as hailed by ex-Old Trafford icon Nemanja Vidic - has already helped to steer United to Carabao Cup glory, with Martinez clearly establishing himself as a player that those around him can "count on" - as per his manager.

The £120k-per-week man's impact at the Theatre of Dreams has been reflected by his soaring valuation, with it looking as if Ten Hag's decision to splash out £56.7m on his former asset has already begun to bear fruit.

Has Martinez been Man United's signing of the season?

It does look as if Ten Hag has pulled off his biggest blinder yet with the signing of Martinez, with the 16-cap sensation having perhaps been the most consistent among those to have also arrived last summer, having started 38 games in all competitions.

By contrast, despite having been dubbed the "cement" in the side by his manager, £70m man Casemiro has endured repeated spells on the sidelines due to suspension, with it also looking as if the 31-year-old will be more of a short-term fit, rather than a long-term solution due to his age.

The same can perhaps be said of Christian Eriksen - who is also 31 - with the Danish playmaker having also only recently made his return from a lengthy injury lay-off, while Ten Hag's first signing, Tyrell Malacia, is still yet to establish himself as the first-choice option at left-back.

As for Martinez's former Ajax teammate, Antony, the jury is still out on whether the Brazilian will go on to justify his rather hefty £86m transfer fee, having thus far scored just four goals and provided one assist in the league this season.

In the case of Martinez himself, however, the Gualeguay native has already proven himself to be a "great signing" - according to Vidic - with that showcased by the fact that he is now said to be worth as much as £70m, according to CIES Football Observatory.

Not that the Red Devils will be contemplating a sale any time soon, although that rise in value does further strengthen the belief that the "Butcher" has proven a real masterstroke of signing for Ten Hag.