Manchester United are “advancing” towards completing a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Mason Mount leaving Chelsea?

The England international is an academy graduate at Stamford Bridge having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to become a regular feature of the first team, making 195 senior appearances to date.

However, the 24-year-old will be out of contract at the end of next season meaning that the upcoming window will be Todd Boehly’s final opportunity to cash in should he not want to risk losing his prized asset for free, and having turned down multiple fresh terms, an exit is likely.

Back in May, Sky Sports reported that despite interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool, Erik ten Hag’s side are the current frontrunners to secure his services having been the most attentive potential suitor, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein having since also confirmed that he’s personally leaning towards a switch to Old Trafford.

Are Man United signing Mount?

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Jacobs revealed that Man United are indeed progressing in negotiations to sign Mount, but urged people to remember that Chelsea's new manager Mauricio Pochettino could yet still make him change his mind. He said:

“The situation is different with Mason Mount, though. Chelsea will sell now if he doesn’t agree a new deal because the fee will prove important. Manchester United are advancing things. Liverpool and Arsenal remain interested.

“Manchester United’s starting valuation is around £15m lower than Chelsea want, should Mount not opt to stay. It’s also important to note, Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep Mount, but it remains to be seen whether he can influence things.”

Should Man United cash out on Mount?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United are “really pushing behind the scenes” for Mount, with Ten Hag personally wanting the player and confident of completing a move, so they are clearly serious about securing his services, and whilst his price tag remains to be seen, it could be wise for the hierarchy to splash the cash on bringing him to M16.

The Blues’ attacking midfielder, who pockets £80k-per-week, still managed to rack up nine goal contributions (six assists and three goals) across all competitions last season despite his spell on the sidelines, where he saw his performances rewarded with two man-of-the-match awards in the Premier League.

The World Cup participant also has the versatility to operate in seven different positions over the grass, including four in the midfield, out wide on both flanks and even at centre-forward which has seen him hailed the “complete” player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so it would be a huge bonus for the boss should he be able to get this deal wrapped up in the weeks and months ahead.