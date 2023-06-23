A deadline has been set for the completion of Mason Mount's transfer to Manchester United from Chelsea.

Will Mount join Manchester United?

The Red Devils have already seen two bids rejected by Chelsea for Mount, the latter of which was worth somewhere between £50m-£55m when add-ons are taken into account. However, the Blues have stood firm and, while initially wanting £75m for the midfielder, would now accept a figure around the £60-65m mark.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, time could be running out for a move, with a short deadline set for the finalisation of the deal.

"The conversation between Man United and Chelsea for Mason Mount continues," stated the journalist. "Man United will bid again, as I told you. Mason Mount has an agreement with Man United, wants to go to Man United, but timing will be crucial."

"Sources believe that this deal has to be completed by the end of next week. So this is why for Chelsea this is another crucial point."

If Romano's sources are correct then a deal for Mount would need to be done by July 2nd, putting a potentially difficult deadline on an already tricky deal.

As Romano states, United are expected to bid again for the 24-year-old, who only managed 24 appearances in the Premier League last season for a chaotic Chelsea side who had three separate managers during the campaign.

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was reportedly eager to hold contract talks with Mason Mount as his current deal expires in the summer of 2024. However, his time at Chelsea seems all but over now, with the club not wanting to lose him for free.

For United, signing Mount from a rival would be an astute piece of business. The attacking midfielder managed a combined 70 goals and assists in 195 appearances for the Blues and has thoroughly impressed every manager he has played under.

Who else will Man United sign?

Naturally, Man United are not only interested in signing Mount and are expected to bring in several players during the transfer window. However, even Erik ten Hag himself has admitted to being unsure over available funds given the club's current ownership situation.

It appears United are interested in signing a central striker this summer, with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund all having been linked. It would take a whopping transfer fee to lure any of them to Old Trafford this summer and United have already pulled out of a potential deal for Kane as a result.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with Napoli sensation Kim Min-jae as a centre-back option considering his €50m release clause, but it seems Bayern Munich have jumped ahead of the English club in the queue.

Ten Hag may have to wait for clarification on the takeover process before being able to make significant moves into the transfer market this summer.