Manchester United have been in hot pursuit of Mason Mount in recent weeks and now a new update has emerged on the club's progress in securing the Chelsea midfielder's signature.

What's the latest on Mason Mount's future?

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, the England and Chelsea star has agreed personal terms with Manchester United.

As per a report written for Football Insider, O'Rourke claims that Champions League football has played a huge factor in Mount's decision to sign a £200k-per-week deal to join the Red Devils instead of Liverpool this summer.

Such news even sparked interest from the racing community. Mount attended the Spanish Grand Prix at the weekend and was stitched up by Ben Chilwell, who got Martin Brundle to ask whether the England star was moving to Old Trafford.

Who will Mason Mount replace at Man United?

It is clear that Erik ten Hag is keen to improve his midfield this summer with a number of high-profile midfielders linked to the club including Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Ugarte and Mateo Kovacic to name a few.

As a result, the signing of Mount - who will reportedly cost £70m this summer - will be a great opportunity for the Red Devils to not only bolster their midfield options but also bring in a replacement for Christian Eriksen who offers plenty of Premier League and Champions League experience.

The 31-year-old midfielder joined the Manchester giants on a free transfer last summer and whilst he has offered some consistency in the centre of the pitch he is not a long-term solution that can lead the club back to greatness in years to come, due to the fact he is now 31 years old.

Over 24 Premier League appearances this term, Mount - hailed as "superb" by none other than Kylian Mbappe - scored three goals, registered two assists and created three big chances.

It's not his best season, particularly when you consider his 29 goal involvements last term, but he has proven to be a well-rounded asset, averaging 1.3 key passes, 1.4 tackles, 1.4 shots on goal and 3.5 duels won per game, boasting attributes that make him an ideal advanced midfield asset should he make the move to Manchester.

When comparing the England midfielder to his positional peer at Man United, it is clear Mount has outperformed Eriksen in several key attributes this season, notably progressive carries (48 v 23), progressive passes received (114 v 66) and successful take-ons (48.4% v 47.1%), as per FBref.

It shows that the Chelsea star is a more energetic presence who can play between the lines expertly.

With that being said, Mount would be a perfect player to add a fresh perspective and excellent experience to comfortably compete in the Champions League next season and under Ten Hag's guidance could reach his full potential at Old Trafford.