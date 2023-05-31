Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag holds a "serious interest" in signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Will Mason Mount leave Chelsea?

Despite reports at the end of April indicating that Mount would be willing to commit to a new long-term deal at Chelsea, there has seemingly been no progress in that regard, and he could well be on the move this summer, with a number of teams interested.

Football Insider report that Man United are now confident they will win the race for the England international, despite interest from Liverpool, who are said to be keen on agreeing a deal, while Arsenal have also been named as potential suitors.

There is still a chance the 24-year-old remains at Stamford Bridge, as new manager Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear he wants him to stay, however with the Red Devils said to be "pushing", it remains to be seen whether he is willing to extend his stay.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Crook has now claimed that Ten Hag has been a fan of the £80k-per-week Chelsea star for quite some time, which could potentially open the door for a summer move to Old Trafford.

The talkSPORT reporter said: "I think ten Hag has serious interest. I think he's been an admirer of Mount since he played in the Netherlands at Vitesse and the midfield is an area that still needs some surgery."

Should Man United sign Mason Mount?

There may be some understandable concern about Man United making a move for the Englishman, as his 2022-23 campaign was not his best by any stretch, registering just three goals and two assists in 24 Premier League appearances.

That is a considerable drop-off from the previous season, during which he recorded a remarkable 11 goals and ten assists in the top flight, reaching double figures for goals for the first time in his career.

However, the Cobham academy graduate offers a lot more than just attacking contributions, as he has also played a critical goal for Chelsea defensively over the course of the past year, averaging 1.98 tackles per 90, in the 88th percentile compared to his positional peers.

Hailed as a "superstar" by Rob Guest, Mount could be an excellent addition to Ten Hag's squad if he is able to reignite his previous form, and Man United should undoubtedly come forward with an offer this summer.