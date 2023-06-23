Manchester United are closing in on a Premier League star, as Erik ten Hag sets his sights on bolstering his squad this summer.

A certain ace from one of the Red Devil’s rivals has been rumoured to make the switch to Old Trafford this window, with the deal moving closer.

What’s the latest on Mason Mount to Manchester United?

As reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Manchester United are ‘getting closer’ to agreeing a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The report revealed that United had their ‘improve’ bid of £45m + £5m add ons rejected by Chelsea, who are ‘countered’ with £60m + £5m add ons, with Ornstein adding that United ‘have a limit’.

It’s reported that the Blues are ‘trying to comply’ with the Englishman's wishes, while holding out for a compromise on the deal.

What could Mason Mount offer to Manchester United?

Last campaign was a sore topic for Chelsea, finishing 12th in the table having recorded just 11 wins in 38 games, having noted their worst Premier League finish since the 1993/94 term.

Mount has suffered alongside his boyhood club, contributing just five goals and assists in 24 league appearances.

Lauded as “incredible” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Englishman registered his best season in the final third throughout 2021/22 in the Premier League, registering an impressive 21 G/A in 32 games, scoring 11 and assisting ten, via Sofascore.

The numbers from that campaign show exactly the calibre of player Ten Hag could integrate into his squad at United, with the Portsmouth-born ace showing traits that he could emulate the success of a current Old Trafford star.

In the 2021/22 campaign, Mount was compared statistically to Bruno Fernandes, who has been Ten Hag’s shining light as highlighted by his 16 G/A recorded in the Premier League this season, scoring and assisting eight goals in 37 appearances, via FBref.

The Dutchman could equip his side with a player capable of living up to the heights delivered by the Portuguese ace, as told when comparing the two via FBref based on Mount's previous highs.

As per FBref in 2021/22, the duo shone when it came to progressive play, with Fernandes averaging 2.26 progressive carries and 6.86 progressive passes per 90, with Mount just trailing with 6.25 progressive passes and excelling with 3.50 progressive carries per 90.

The Englishman also topped the United gem when it came to scoring, averaging 0.38 non-penalty goals to the 28-year-old’s 0.29 per 90, highlighting that they both show a strong competency in front of goal, via FBref.

While putting the ball in the net is the aim of the game, the duo excelled when it came to being the creators in their respective sides at the time, with Fernandes averaging a monstrous 2.5 key passes per game with Mount following with 1.8.

Based on their numbers, the two operate at similar levels when playing at their best, providing an encouraging indication of what could potentially be in store for Ten Hag’s midfield at Old Trafford next season.