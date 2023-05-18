It looks likely to be another hectic summer at Manchester United, with manager Erik ten Hag no doubt keen to strengthen his squad even further with notable new additions, following what has thus far been an impressive debut season in charge for the Dutchman.

Clear progress has been made under 53-year-old's watch with United securing Carabao Cup glory and currently well-placed to finish in the top-four, although work is still needed to be able to go to that next level, with the former Ajax boss said to be particularly keen on signing a new striker and midfielder ahead of next season.

One other area of concern for Ten Hag will be the goalkeeping ranks, with current number one, David de Gea having endured an "alarming decline" of late and become a "massive liability" - according to The Mirror's Colin Millar - despite keeping 16 Premier League clean sheets so far this season.

The long-serving Spaniard's recent error in the defeat away to West Ham United - in which he failed to deal with Said Benrahma's tame, long range attempt - has further showcased that a change in the sticks may be needed, albeit with talks continuing over a new deal on reduced terms for the 32-year-old.

As per the Telegraph, however, it is not certain that the former Atletico Madrid man - who's existing contract is set to expire this summer - will remain as the number one choice even if he is to stay at the club beyond the end of the season, amid recent links to the likes of Borussia Dortmund ace, Gregor Kobel.

Despite the desire to splash the cash on a new addition, Ten Hag could already have a possible replacement for De Gea on the books in the form of Matej Kovar, with the 23-year-old having enjoyed a "stellar season" on loan at Sparta Prague, as per transfer insider Graeme Bailey.

Who is Man United's Matej Kovar?

As per the aforementioned Bailey, the Red Devils are considering whether to promote the Czech youngster next season in order to potentially "challenge" De Gea in the future, 'after emerging as one of the best young keepers in Europe' - according to 90min.

According to that latter report, Ten Hag and co have been keeping 'close tabs' on the 6 foot gem's progress throughout the campaign, with the aim of potentially making him an understudy or possible rival to De Gea for the 2023/24 season.

With current reserve option Jack Butland coming towards the climax of his short-term loan deal - and with Tom Heaton nearing the end of his current contract - there is a real need to bolster the goalkeeping department, hence turning to Kovar.

Amid De Gea's woes - having been criticised by club legend Paul Scholes for making the team "nervous" due to his errant distribution - the academy gem has blossomed out on loan, having been hailed as the "future of Czech football" by Sparta boss, Brian Priske.

The former Slovacko ace has conceded just 32 goals in 29 games across all fronts this season - keeping ten clean sheets in that time - after previously keeping four clean sheets in just six appearances while on loan at Burton Albion last season.

While a first-team appearance at United has yet to come to pass for the one-time Swindon Town loanee, it should not be too long before he is challenging De Gea's starting berth and potentially even ousting the £375k-per-week dud.

The future of the Red Devils' goalkeeping department could, quite literally, be in safe hands if Ten Hag does put faith in the exciting Kovar.