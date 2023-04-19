Manchester United are plotting a summer move to bring Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes to Old Trafford, according to reports.

What's the latest on Nunes' future?

The Premier League outfit are expected to bolster their central ranks at the end of the season with both Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer’s futures uncertain, and the 24-year-old has been identified as a new target by Erik Ten Hag.

The Portugal international first arrived at Molineux back in August 2022 with his contract having an initial £44m release clause included, but The Mirror have since reported that the Old Gold have removed this in a bid to increase their price tag should potential suitors come calling.

Football Insider claim that the Midlands outfit are open to offers for their star, who has made 32 appearances during his debut season in the top-flight, with a fee of £50m likely to be accepted given the club’s dangerous league position.

Now, according to Football Insider once again, Man United have Nunes on their “radar” and he is one of the names on the “shortlist” of midfielders that Ten Hag is keeping a close eye on. The Red Devils boss is “exploring a deal” for the Wolves talisman who already holds an existing connection to Bruno Fernandes, being international teammates for Portugal, and the vice-captain even previously told his friend to join before signing for Wanderers.

Would Nunes be a good signing for Man United?

Nunes has only scored one goal and provided the same number of assists since joining Wolves so hasn't quite shown the prolific edge needed to contribute in the top-flight, but having received two man-of-the-match awards during that time, he’s got bags of potential to offer and therefore would be an exciting signing for the future of United.

The Rio de Janeiro native ranks in the 93rd percentile for successful take-ons, showing he loves to dribble past his marker and push his team up the pitch, and has recorded 24 shots and 48 shot-creating actions this season, ranking him the fourth-highest for both statistics throughout the whole of the squad at Wolves (FBRef).

Nunes, who has been hailed a “big talent” by journalist Jack Lang, would also bring excellent versatility to Old Trafford having operated in four various midfield positions this season alone, which will be an attractive attribute to Ten Hag, so should Wolves be relegated this deal could be there for the taking.