Manchester United are believed to be in the mix to sign Paris Saint-Germain sensation, Kylian Mbappe, with the in-demand ace facing an uncertain future at the Parc des Princes amid his expiring contract.

What's the latest on Mbappe to Man United?

As per The Telegraph, the Frenchman has been the subject of a mammoth £260m offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, with the 24-year-old's current side seemingly open to a sale rather than seeing the forward depart for nothing next summer.

The report reveals that United - as well as the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur - are among the clubs who have 'made contact' with the Ligue 1 powerhouse regarding an ambitious swoop, albeit with sources at Old Trafford having 'dismissed' the notion of making a bid.

That being said, Sky Sports have also suggested that the Red Devils are one of the interested parties in the race to prise the World Cup winner from Paris, with PSG open to 'any offer' for the contract rebel, with a loan exit for the upcoming campaign having even been mooted.

Will Mbappe join Man United?

With Erik ten Hag's side still yet to strengthen their centre-forward ranks, it would undoubtedly represent a sizeable coup if a deal for Mbappe could be agreed, with the former Monaco man likely to be the dream signing to lead the line moving forward.

At present, much of the talk is centred on the Red Devils' apparent interest in Atalanta hotshot, Rasmus Hojlund, with the 20-year-old having caught the eye after netting ten goals in all competitions during his debut season in Italy last time out.

Despite the Dane's desire to move to the Theatre of Dreams, a deal has thus far yet to be agreed due to the difference in valuation between the two parties, with Ten Hag and co reportedly unwilling to fork out more than £60m to sign the promising youngster.

While excitement has been building regarding the former Sturm Graz man due to his potential likeness to fellow Scandinavian star, Erling Haaland, that £60m fee does appear rather steep for a player who has netted just 27 club career goals to date at senior level.

With Hojlund evidently a player for the future, Mbappe, by contrast, is simply a "phenomenon" who could make an instant impact in the Premier League - as hailed by teammate, Neymar - having sparkled for both club and country over recent years.

Despite still being relatively young himself, the 5 foot 10 speedster already boasts a haul of 310 goals and assists in just 260 games for his current side, having also netted 40 goals in just 70 outings for his country - for whom he is now captain.

While young Hojlund was not even named as part of Denmark's squad for the recent World Cup, Mbappe simply sparkled yet again after netting eight goals in Qatar as Les Bleus reached the final, memorably netting a hat-trick in the showpiece thriller with Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Such exploits left former United man Rio Ferdinand to suggest that the Paris native is now "the best" in the world, with it hard to argue that Hojlund - who bagged just nine Serie A goals last term - is anywhere close to reaching such heights.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils have the financial muscle to be able to pull off such a mouthwatering deal, yet throwing money at Mbappe is likely to be worth every penny.