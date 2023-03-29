Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will likely have been keeping a close eye on the performances of his players while on international duty during the last week or so, with a handful of first-team stars having particularly impressed in recent days.

While such displays on the international scene may not have too great a bearing on team selection when club action resumes this weekend, one man who will be hoping to have staked a claim for a more prominent role at Old Trafford is midfield machine, Scott McTominay, following the 26-year-old's standout showings for Scotland.

The United academy graduate has endured a frustrating time under Ten Hag of late having started just seven Premier League games so far this term, with the signing of influential Brazilian, Casemiro, having shunted the Lancaster-born brute down the pecking order.

With the former Real Madrid ace currently ruled out through suspension, however, McTominay may be hoping he has done enough to cement his place as the man to fill the void of his experienced teammate, albeit while also potentially showcasing his credentials to take on a more advanced role in Ten Hag's side.

The 6 foot 4 powerhouse first helped Steve Clarke's men power to a 3-0 win over Cyprus after netting twice off the bench on Saturday afternoon, before bagging himself yet another brace just days later in the shock, 2-0 victory over Spain.

That glut of goals has helped his nation get off to a perfect start in their quest to secure qualification for Euro 2024, with the towering asset likely hoping he can replicate that golden touch in the coming games for the Red Devils.

McTominay was not alone in having impressed on the international front, however, with fellow midfielder Bruno Fernandes having also been "on fire" for Portugal over the past week, as per journalist Thomas Alencar.

How did Fernandes perform for Portugal?

Although the playmaking maestro was not able to get on the scoresheet like his club colleague, the 28-year-old was hugely influential in getting new boss Roberto Martinez off to a winning start in the dugout, having produced standout showings against both Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

Against the former, the £240k-per-week gem showcased the full array of his creative quality as he laid on a staggering haul of eight key passes, having arguably been his side's 'liveliest option' in the first half, in particular, according to GOAL's Thomas Hindle.

While that outing did see the former Sporting CP ace lose possession on 22 occasions, that was merely a marker of his typical desire to make things happen in the centre of the park, having also attempted nine crosses and completed five of his six long balls.

That magnificent performance - which earned Fernandes an 8.1 match rating, as per Sofascore - was followed by yet another classy display in Portugal's second fixture on Sunday evening, having again pulled the strings in his playmaking berth.

The one-time Udinese ace was only able to provide three key passes this time around, although did manage to get a deserved goal involvement after registering an assist for former United man, Cristiano Ronaldo, teeing up the prolific marksman with a neat, threaded pass in behind.

That 75-minute outing also saw the relentless ace win three of his five ground duels as a marker of his impressive work ethic, with that all-action performance earning the 5 foot 10 sensation an impressive 8.0 match rating, as per Sofascore.

While there may be concern for Ten Hag at seeing Fernandes feature heavily for his country following a hectic fixture schedule - having already made 44 appearances this season at club level - the former Ajax boss will be delighted that his stand-in skipper yet again showed his undoubted class.