What a week it has been for Manchester United midfielder, Scott McTominay, with the 26-year-old stealing the headlines after netting four goals across two appearances for Scotland during the international break.

Having scored just once for his country in 37 games prior to the recent round of fixtures, the United academy graduate appeared to find a golden touch in front of goal, first netting twice off the bench in the 3-0 win over Cyprus at Hampden Park.

The manner in which the 6 foot 4 colossus dispatched his first goal was particularly impressive as he expertly cushioned the ball on his thigh, before rifling his effort into the roof of the net on his weaker left foot.

That deadly double was followed by another two-goal haul in the shock win over Spain just a few days later, with the £60k-per-week man seemingly getting back in touch with his youth having begun life as a centre-forward in the Red Devils' academy ranks.

That glut of goals has come amid what has been a difficult campaign for the Lancaster-born brute, in truth, with McTominay having been sidelined as a result of the signing of fellow midfielder, Casemiro, after starting just seven Premier League games so far this season.

Such a lack of action has led to reports that a departure could be on the cards this summer, with top-four rivals Newcastle United having reportedly been showing a strong interest in the player in recent times.

Whatever the future of the midfield maestro might be, it does appear that the Old Trafford outfit have hit the jackpot by promoting the towering asset into the first team over the past few years, such is his soaring valuation.

How much is Scott McTominay worth now?

Having cost the club nothing after rising up through the youth set-up, there have been reports that United could make a substantial profit were they to cash in any time soon, with ESPN stating that Ten Hag and co could demand as much as £40m this summer.

As The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell stated, McTominay could be seen as a 'player of value who could be sold to generate funds Ten Hag can spend on signings suited to his style', albeit with the respected journalist also stating that the midfielder's strong 'mentality' remains a useful asset to the former Ajax boss.

The imposing menace does have his 'limitations' - as Whitwell noted - having been branded "not good enough" for the club by legendary figure, Roy Keane, with there a clear argument to be made for the benefit of selling a player who has slipped down the pecking order this season.

Then again, the "physical monster" - as hailed by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - is not a completely busted flush, having been described as a "nightmare to play against" by talkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy earlier this season, as he'll "give everything to destroy and stop the opposition scoring".

With the summer transfer window looming there will need to be a decision made on McTominay's future, with it potentially something of a crossroads for a player who first broke onto the scene under Jose Mourinho back in 2017.

Whether United opt to cash in or keep the dominant ace as a valued part of Ten Hag's squad, it does appear that they have struck gold with the former academy star.