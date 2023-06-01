Manchester United could well be closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window, following an update in the club's pursuit of Chelsea contract rebel, Mason Mount.

What's the latest on Mount to Man United?

According to journalist Jacob Steinberg, writing on Twitter, the Red Devils are looking "increasingly likely to sign" the England international ahead of next season, with The Athletic's David Ornstein previously reporting that the 24-year-old was "leaning towards" a move to Old Trafford.

Writing in his attached piece for The Guardian, Steinberg revealed that the former Derby County loanee has already agreed personal terms with United regarding a summer switch, with it expected that Erik ten Hag's side will 'win the race' for his signature.

The report suggests that the Carabao Cup winners will have to splash out around £60m if they are to snap up the 36-cap ace in the coming weeks, despite the Portsmouth-born dynamo having just 12 months left to run on his existing deal.

Should Man United sign Mason Mount?

With Ten Hag seemingly eyeing a top-drawer midfield addition this summer, there may be some concern as to whether Mount totally fits the bill, with the Stamford Bridge sensation having typically operated in an attacking midfield role or on the flanks during his time in west London.

That being said, however, the "technical" talent - as recently praised by club legend Gary Neville - does have experience lining up in a number eight berth, having registered 14 goals and ten assists while predominantly featuring in that role during his spell on loan at Eredivisie side, Vitesse Arnhem in 2017/18 - at a time when Ten Hag was reportedly keeping watch at Ajax.

Mount's suitability for that dynamic role can also be shown by the comparisons that have made been between himself and an iconic figure of United's history, with former captain Roy Keane stating in the past that the Three Lions star is "almost like Paul Scholes" as he "plays like a kid on the street' and because "it all comes very easy for him".

That comparison bodes well for the impact that the exciting "game changer" - as hailed by writer Tom Overend - could make at the Theatre of Dreams, with Scholes having been a majestic presence at the heart of the midfield for almost two decades.

Much like Mount, the playmaker-turned-pundit began life in a more advanced role behind the centre-forward, although gradually went on to adopt a more deep-lying role later in his career, going on to be hailed the "the best midfielder of his generation" by Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola.

Also lauded as "untouchable" by French icon, Zinedine Zidane, Scholes would ultimately rack up 155 goals in 718 appearances for United in all competitions, helping Sir Alex Ferguson's side to 11 league titles, four FA Cups and two Champions League triumphs in that time, among other honours.

One notable facet of the Englishman's game was his ability to make that "killer pass" - as lauded by Sir Bobby Charlton - with Mount also sharing that probing, front-foot approach, as he ranks in the top 7% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes.

Of course, going on to emulate a figure such as Scholes will prove some task, although the likeness between the pair should well spark much excitement among United supporters as a deal for the Blues ace looks to be ramping up.