There has been an update regarding Manchester United's pursuit of Chelsea contract rebel, Mason Mount...

What's the latest on Mount to Man United?

As per various sources, the Red Devils are believed to have had a £40m bid knocked back by the Blues in their attempts to land the 24-year-old this summer, although CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has now revealed that United are expected to return with an improved offer, with the player himself open to the move.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider stated: "Manchester United will be back for a second bid for Mason Mount. #CFC rejected the initial £40m offer near-instantly. There remains a high probability Mount will leave and he's keen on the #MUFC move. Chelsea sticking to their valuation for now and #MUFC won't go above £60m."

As Jacobs stated above, the sticking point at present does appear to be the difference in valuation between the two Premier League clubs, with the Stamford Bridge outfit said to be demanding around £70m despite the Englishman having just 12 months left to run on his existing deal.

Would Mount be a good signing for Man United?

The addition of the Three Lions ace could no doubt help to offer a more youthful, quality alternative to the likes of Christian Eriksen and Fred in that number eight role at Old Trafford, with the one-time Derby County loanee also offering the flexibility to feature on the flanks or in a number ten role if required.

While Mount was part of a Chelsea side that finished 12th last season after contributing just three goals and two assists in 24 league games, the 36-cap ace does boast an impressive haul of 70 goal contributions in 195 games in total for the west Londoners, proving himself a real weapon in the final third.

The Portsmouth-born maestro would also benefit Erik ten Hag as he is said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities with reported Newcastle United target, Nicolo Barella, according to FBref, with the Italian ace believed to be closing in on a £50m switch to St James' Park.

The Euro 2020 winner has been described as "one of the best players in Serie A" by journalist Dean Jones, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also lauded the 26-year-old as a "top class player" with that a marker of the midfielder's talents.

To then find their own version of the Inter Milan ace with the signing of Mount could be a real masterstroke for United, with the pair no doubt alike due to their relentless and energetic presence in the centre of the park, with the Englishman hailed as a "perpetual motion machine" by journalist Nizaar Kinsella, while Klopp has hailed Barella as a player who can "run for ages".

The pair both have the creative quality to match their seemingly endless engine, with the latter man notably ranking in the top 11% among his European peers for progressive carries and the top 8% for progressive passes received, while Mount ranks in the top 15% and the top 4% for those same two metrics, respectively.

As such, with it looking like rivals Newcastle are already set to strengthen their ranks ahead of next season by acquiring the Inter star, Ten Hag and co could hit back by landing their own version of the 5 foot 9 ace with the addition of Mount.