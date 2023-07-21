Highlights Sofyan Amrabat has been a key player for Fiorentina, featuring in 83 games since joining the club three years ago, making him their most played player in that time.

His successful loan spell at Hellas Verona showcased his abilities as a midfielder who drives forward and helps his team on the attack.

Manchester United may finally make a move for Amrabat this weekend, with reports suggesting they could launch a decisive approach, which could be a shrewd business move considering his successful performances for Fiorentina and his country.

Manchester United could finally launch a move to land Sofyan Amrabat this weekend, with Corriere Fiorentino, via Sport Witness reporting that a “decisive” approach could be made.

How many games has Sofyan Amrabat played for Fiorentina?

The 26-year-old has been a mainstay in the Fiorentina first-team over the last three seasons, even helping them to reach the Europa Conference League final in 2022/23. In Serie A, he played on 29 occasions for them with 24 starts, and managed an assist along the way. It means that he has now spent more time with the Italian outfit than any other club during his career (or at least he’s played in more games), featuring 83 times for the side since his move there three years ago.

It was his loan stint at Hellas Verona that really put him on the radar, with the Morocco international proving that he could cut it at the top level in Italy. Despite the side being relatively unfancied, he led them to ninth and he played 34 times for them in Serie A that season.

More impressively, he had a progressive carrying distance of 4827 yards that season – ranking him ninth of everyone in that area in the division. His 75 successful take-ons also put him in the top five in that area that year. It showcased Amrabat’s abilities as a midfielder who likes to drive forward and help his side on the attack – something that caught the eye of La Viola, who snapped him up.

Are Manchester United signing Sofyan Amrabat?

Now, he could be on the move again. The Morocco star has been tracked by Man United for most of the summer window and it appears as though a bid – and the chance for a move – could finally happen this weekend.

According to a report from Corriere Fiorentino, via Sport Witness, "something is moving" and the Premier League side could launch a “decisive thrust” - a solid approach for his services - "over the weekend".

As things stand, no move is happening because no club has met the demands of Fiorentina and hit his 30 million Euro (£26m) asking price. However, the inclination is that the Red Devils may be about to do that, as it looks as though the Italian outfit are preparing for it to happen this weekend.

If United did decide to launch an official swoop for the Morocco international, it could be a shrewd bit of business for them. He not only has produced the goods for Fiorentina but has done similar for his country, helping them to a historic fourth-placed finish in the World Cup last year.

Stuart Pearce stated that Amrabat had too much “drive”, “energy” and “leadership” for his opponents in Qatar, whilst Nigel Adderley called him the African side's “player of the tournament”.

He is at the top of his game right now then and United should capitalise while they can. If they can land him in a deal around that £26m tag, it would be a positive step in the search for trophies by United.