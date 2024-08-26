Manchester United were somewhat unlucky to lose away to Brighton and Hove Albion last time out in the Premier League, with a Joao Pedro goal finding the back of the net in the very last minute on the South Coast, allowing the Seagulls to dramatically win 2-1.

A VAR check that went in the favour of the hosts was also a helping hand in Fabian Hurzeler keeping up his 100% record in the top-flight as Roberto De Zerbi's successor, as Alejandro Garnacho cruelly had what he thought was a match-winning strike - with the game still finely poised at 1-1 - chalked off for offside due to Joshua Zirkee's stretched out leg.

Away from that controversy, Harry Maguire arguably struggled against Brighton, as the United stalwart continues to be selected by Erik ten Hag.

Maguire's performance vs Brighton in numbers

Often criticised whenever the Red Devils suffer a bad result, Maguire did not cover himself in much glory at the back versus the Seagulls anyway.

The United number five was caught out for Brighton's opener in the game, as ex-Red Devils man Danny Welbeck managed to evade all of his markers to slide a chance home for 1-0.

Yet, more weak defending late on cost United a share of the points - even when Maguire had been substituted off - as Pedro for the hosts delivered an almighty sucker punch for ten Hag's men, after finding himself in plenty of space to head past Andre Onana.

Still, with only three duels attempted in the contest, Brighton undoubtedly grew in confidence knowing that they could get the better of the Red Devils' number five, who is usually known to be a far more forceful presence aerially.

With Matthijs De Ligt also at ten Hag's disposal in the heart of defence among other options, even as Leny Joro, unfortunately, finds himself stricken by injury in the Old Trafford treatment room, the Dutchman will hope his side can be less porous in Premier League games to come.

Whilst Maguire will still have a part to play in those contests to follow, regardless of any vocal critics of his game popping back up, it looks extremely unlikely that Jadon Sancho has any future at the Theatre of Dreams, with his own Red Devils career past the point of no return.

Sancho's wage at Man United

One major factor as to why the inconsistent Premier League must ruthlessly ditch the winger, away from his poor form for ten Hag's men when infrequently playing is his excessive pay-packet, which comes in as being higher than Maguire's own extortionate salary.

As per Capology, the former Borussia Dortmund winger is raking in a remarkable £250k-per-week, despite not featuring for his current employers in any capacity during their first two top-flight clashes.

Man United's top five earners - 24/25 Player Wage 1. Casemiro £350k-per-week 2. Bruno Fernandes £300k-per-week 3. Marcus Rashford £300k-per-week 4. Jadon Sancho £250k-per-week 5. Mason Mount £250k-per-week Sourced by Capology

That eye-watering salary sees Sancho enter into the top five earners currently at Old Trafford, despite the on-the-fringes and lightweight winger only registering 18 goal contributions from 83 games to date as a Red Devil.

In contrast, Maguire - who is now onto 209 total appearances for ten Hag's men after lining up on the South Coast - is on £60k-per-week less at £190k-per-week, as a number of high earners continue to struggle.

Once described as being "world class" by rival ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp when citing his golden days at Dortmund, it looks very likely that Sancho will only ever be able to get his career back on track away from the suffocating environment of Old Trafford, with a move to Juventus or Chelsea now potentially on the horizon.

INEOS must now brutally cash in on the forward amid this interest from the Italian giants due to his struggles on the pitch and his huge wages off it.