Is it too early to say Manchester United are back? Probably, but who doesn't love a bit of hype? It feels like an age since the Red Devils had something to smile about so we'll let them off on this occasion.

Since Erik ten Hag's sacking last month, United have been excellent. Ruud van Nistelrooy's interim period in charge didn't see Old Trafford outfit lose a single game and since Ruben Amorim was appointed, they've not lost either.

The draw with Ipswich a week ago wasn't the most ideal of ways to start and there were some nervy moments against Bodo/Glimt in midweek but everything came together against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

This was arguably United's finest performance of the season to date as they stuck four past the Toffees whose relegation-threatened woes show no sign of letting up.

So, who was the main winner from the hosts' excellent win on Sunday? That was arguably Amad Diallo.

Man United's best player against Everton

What a win this was. Even Joshua Zirkzee found the net twice. The Netherlands international has been far from his best since arriving in the summer and these were his first Premier League goals since that late debut strike against Fulham on the opening night of the campaign.

From that moment onwards his play has been sluggish, his touch lacks any form of finesse and he has been shoddy in front of goal.

That wasn't the story on Sunday as he and Marcus Rashford, a man reborn since Amorim came in, helped to send the home support home rather cheerfully.

They owe a great deal of thanks to 22-year-old winger Amad, however. When he signed for United it's unlikely he saw his future as a wing-back.

After all, this is a hugely exciting winger, someone who thrives in the final third of the pitch. Well, having now played there on a couple of occasions over the last week, he's been one of the real bright sparks of the new manager's tenure.

He has four assists in his last four games and the display we saw from the Ivorian on Sunday was quite marvellous. He galloped forward to tee up Rashford's second and was also the provider of Zirkzee's second, racing away from the Toffees defence before laying the ball on a plate.

Amad vs Everton Minutes played 90 Touches 71 Accurate passes 42/49 (86%) Key passes 3 Assists 2 Shots 2 Successful dribbles 4/4 Ground duels won 11/14 Aerial duels won 1/3 Fouled 3x Stats via Sofascore.

A genuine livewire, no player left the field having completed more dribbles or made more key passes than Amad.

It's a timely return to form for the Manchester club who now head to Arsenal in midweek. They will do so without Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez who have both been suspended.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Man United's biggest underperformer against Everton

While the likes of Rashford, Zirkzee and Amad have surely made themselves undroppable with their fine displays on Sunday, the same cannot be said of Casemiro. Is that a surprise?

The trouble is that Amorim may well start him. With Mainoo suspended Manuel Ugarte will need someone to partner him. Well, that player could well be Mason Mount who came on in the 80th minute for Mainoo.

He happened to last longer than Casemiro who was hauled off after 66 minutes having "copped some grief" from the manager in the words of journalist Samuel Luckhurst, who wasn't happy at the Brazilian's lack of pressing.

To visibly irk a new boss is far from ideal and after this, it would not be a surprise if he is dropped. The Arsenal midfield - chiefly Martin Odegaard - isn't a player you can treat lightly and playing Casemiro against the Norwegian feels like a recipe for disaster.

Handed a 5/10 match rating by the aforementioned Luckhurst, the writer noted that 'his tendency to slide in desperately was evident again'. That's something you simply cannot afford to do against a team as good as Arsenal.

Casemiro vs Everton Minutes played 66 Touches 47 Accurate passes 29/34 (85%) Key passes 0 Crosses 0 Shots 0 Dribbles 0 Ground duels won 6/7 Aerial duels won 1/3 Possession lost 6x Interceptions 1 Tackles 3 Stats via Sofascore.

From a numbers point of view, it was an alright performance, truth be told. Casemiro won seven of his ten duels and ended the game with an 85% pass success rate.

That being said, it's not a role the likes of Ugarte or Mount can't perform themselves while offering a better degree of mobility and pressing. They should start instead in a few days time.