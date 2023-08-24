Manchester United have made contact over potentially bringing another defender into the building at Old Trafford as Erik Ten Hag looks to bolster the options at his disposal in his backline.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

The Red Devils have been able to bolster the ranks this summer by bringing in some high-profile signings that will be expected to become major players in the North West for years to come, in the form of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana, as per Transfermarkt.

According to Telegraph Sport, Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans is also close to agreeing a 12-month contract at Manchester United after initially joining his former club for the duration of pre-season, in a move that could influence Harry Maguire's future at the club.

Evans impressed Red Devils boss Ten Hag in training at Carrington and is now likely to put pen to paper to prolong his stay in the coming days. England international Maguire was stripped of the captaincy at Manchester United earlier in the window and looked set to move to West Ham United in a deal worth £30 million before it eventually fell through.

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is a key target for Manchester United and has been left out of Fiorentina's squad for their Europa Conference League play-off round match against Rapid Vienna, as per Sky Sports.

Morocco international Amrabat has had his head turned by interest from other clubs and isn't in the correct mental state to participate in the tie. Manchester United hold a long-standing admiration for the 27-year-old, while Liverpool have also been keeping tabs on his situation.

Sheffield United are in talks with Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri and the Uruguay international could be set to move to Bramall Lane on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign, according to Telegraph Sport.

Who else could Manchester United sign?

According to Football Insider, United have submitted an enquiry to Wolverhampton Wanderers regarding the availability of Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo.

Ten Hag is on the lookout for an attack-minded right-back who can overlap regularly and Semedo is said to fit the bill amid financial uncertainty at Molineux, which could force the Old Gold to sell more players in the final stretch of the window.

Dubbed as "unbelievable" by journalist Tim Spiers on The Molineux Podcast via This Is Futbol, Semedo has made 106 appearances for his current employers over the course of his time in the West Midlands, registering two goals and four assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Lisbon-born Semedo has also excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of clearances, having made an average of 2.82 per 90 minutes over the last 365 days, putting him in the 85th percentile for this metric at the time of writing, as per FBRef.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot comprise Manchester United's two options on the right-hand side of their backline and it would remain to be seen if Semedo's prospective arrival may yield Ten Hag electing to trim the squad in that department.

Forgotten man Brandon Williams can also fill in at right-back; nevertheless, he looks to be closing in on a loan move to Sky Bet Championship outfit Ipswich Town, as per Football Insider.