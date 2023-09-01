Manchester United look set to try and end the summer transfer window with a bang, with rumours rife that the Red Devils could be plotting to make multiple signings to help bolster Erik ten Hag's squad.

A short-term deal for a new left-back appears to be a priority following the loss of Luke Shaw to injury, while the former Ajax boss is also said to be targeting a new midfield addition, amid rampant speculation that a move for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat is in the works.

The Moroccan international - who previously played under Ten Hag at FC Utrecht - may not be the only option that the Premier League giants are considering, however, with recent reports having indicated that Benfica starlet, Joao Neves, has also caught the eye of the Old Trafford hierarchy.

How much would Joao Neves cost?

As The Sun reported on Wednesday, United are said to 'have held talks' with the Portuguese outfit regarding a possible move for the teenager, with Ten Hag and co said to hold a 'very strong interest' in the 18-year-old playmaker.

The report does add, however, that the Red Devils may have to wait until next summer if they are to seal a deal, with the Primeira Liga side seemingly intent on keeping hold of the exciting talent for another 12 months at least.

If a deal is to be struck before the close of the current window, United may have to fork out to meet the player's reported €100m (£86m) release clause, with there having seemingly been a recent increase in that figure after Neves signed a new deal earlier this month.

Who is Joao Neves?

Forking out such a hefty fee for a player still in his teens may be an unlikely prospect, although it is evident that the midfield maestro has caught the attention of those at the Theatre of Dreams, with The Sun report noting that he has even been dubbed the next Bruno Fernandes as a sign of his talent.

The hope would be that Neves could replicate the impact that his compatriot has had since making the move from Lisbon to Manchester back in January 2020, with that £46.6m signing having proven something of a masterclass as far as the club are concerned.

Having signed from Sporting CP midway through the 2019/20 campaign, the 28-year-old has since emerged as a truly influential presence in the side over recent years, racking up a stellar haul of 120 goal contributions in just 188 games in all competitions to date.

A true "creative machine" - as described by Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne - Fernandes notably finished top of the charts in the Premier League last season with regard to 'big chances' created, having already chipped in with one goal and one assist in the league in the current campaign.

Trying to emulate the success of the United skipper will be no small feat for young Neves, although the 5 foot 9 ace has been lauded as part of a group of "highly talented Benfica teenagers", as per talent scout Jacek Kulig - such is his exciting potential.

The Portugal U21 international does only have 24 senior appearances under his belt, although Ten Hag will likely be keen to get his hands on a player who could well explode in the years to come, having already forced his way into the Benfica first-team at such a young age.

Having snapped up Fernandes from his homeland to great effect just a few years ago, perhaps United can repeat that transfer blinder with the addition of Neves in the near future.