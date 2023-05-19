Manchester United have reportedly made new direct contact over a summer move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news?

The Red Devils appear to be making transfer plans despite the ongoing takeover saga at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag seemingly wants to bolster his squad with midfield and attacking additions, with Rabiot a long-term target.

A move last summer was on the cards with a deal even agreed between the two clubs. However, as we know, a transfer failed to materialise, but it looks as if United, and specifically Ten Hag, are still keen on sealing a deal, with Rabiot set to become a free agent over the coming months when his contract expires.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato provided an update regarding Rabiot in the last 48 hours, saying that sides from the Premier League are making concrete moves for the Frenchman. One of those is from Old Trafford, with officials making new direct contact. Newcastle are also name-checked with an interest alongside German giants Bayern Munich.

Who is Adrien Rabiot?

Rabiot is 28 years of age and is primarily a central midfielder who can also play in a holding role or out on the left. The France international, sponsored by Adidas, has won 24 major honours during his career and has made exactly 450 senior appearances for club and country, contributing to more than 70 goals.

He has been on the books with Juventus since 2019 and has been a regular this season, turning out on 45 occasions in all competitions.

David Trezeguet appears to be a fan of the midfielder, labelling Rabiot as “world-class” back in December during the World Cup and describing his contract situation as a problem for Juventus.

"[With Rabiot] we are talking about a problem for Juventus because in Italy, he may have been targeted for criticism, but in France, it's completely different.

"He is world-class, an extraordinary player. Now, he will evaluate his options and will go back to being the important player he always was.”

Therefore, Juventus’ possible pending loss could be United’s gain, and with Rabiot’s experience and versatility, a free transfer for the €30m-rated midfielder could be an extremely shrewd move, similar to the one the club made for Christian Eriksen last season.

It looks as if the club are pushing to make a move possible, and who knows, should United finish in the top four, it could increase their chances of securing the player's services.