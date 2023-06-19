Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani will reportedly be happy to welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back to Manchester United if his takeover bid is successful.

What's the latest on Sheikh Jassim's Man United takeover bid?

After months and months of negotiations, the Qatari banker looks as though he could beat Ineos billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the race to buy the Premier League club.

Former player Rio Ferdinand even recently filmed himself singing "Hallelujah" in delight after hearing Sheikh Jassim's bid looks to be successful.

However, those claims are yet to be confirmed and so we don't know with any great certainty just yet who the Glazers will be selling to.

Man United fans will have differing opinions on who they want to take over, but a fresh nugget of information could help sway a few in one direction or the other.

Indeed, as per a report in The Mirror, Sheikh Jassim – who is negotiating a period of exclusivity with the Glazers to complete a 100% takeover of United – wants to bring back club legends if he gets the deal done.

It's said that a number of players who used to play under Sir Alex Ferguson are on the prospective owner's "shortlist" and it is highlighted that Solskjaer is among those who could yet return.

Why was Solskjaer sacked at Man United?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United in 2021 after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat away at Watford having failed to win any trophies during his time in charge.

With that in mind, it remains unclear how happy fans would be to see him back at Old Trafford. Of course, with Erik ten Hag in charge, there's no suggestion that the Norwegian would be offered the chance to come back as head coach any time soon.

Incidentally, while speaking at an event last month, Solskjaer even spoke about the possibility of one day returning to his former club.

He said (via The Mirror): "I’ve got another job in me, if it’s the right chance and exciting enough.

"There are so many clubs, but I’m not going to work just for the sake of working. It has to be something special, a new culture, or a club that really excites me. Or maybe they will want me back at the club [United] in some capacity, who knows?"

If Sheikh Jassim can complete a takeover, this situation with Solskjaer certainly looks like something to keep an eye on over the coming months.