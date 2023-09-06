Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag have opened contract talks with one of the boss' most reliable defenders, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

The Red Devils have endured a strange last few days since their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend and have seen a drop of over £600million in the clubs' market value since reports emerged that the Glazers were keen to take Manchester United off the market, according to Sky Sports.

Nevertheless, former Manchester United icon Gary Neville has his doubts over whether the Glazer family would actually follow through on taking the club off the market, as he told the outlet: "I just can't believe that the report is true. It's part of the game playing and the manipulating of stories that they have been doing for a long time. I don't see anyway that they can keep hold of the club because they've got no money."

Back in the world of squad planning, fringe player Donny van de Beek has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Fenerbache and reports in Turkey claim that the Netherlands international is 'looking forward' to leaving Old Trafford.

Injury problems have plagued Manchester United as they struggle to get a clean break regarding squad selection - Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Mason Mount are all doubts for the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion after the international break, as per The Evening Standard.

Is Aaron Wan-Bissaka signing a new contract?

According to Telegraph Sport, Manchester United are keen to tie down defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka to a long-term deal at Old Trafford - he has one year left on his current £90,000 per week contract in the North West.

Wan-Bissaka has turned his career around at Manchester United under Ten Hag despite being a spare part in the early part of his reign and the Red Devils are keen to ensure he remains a key part of the side moving forward toward the next few years.

Last term, Manchester United were open to offloading Wan-Bissaka during the first part of the campaign and a return to his former club Crystal Palace had been mooted for the 25-year-old, who joined from the Eagles for £50 million back in 2019, as per The Daily Mail.

Ten Hag praised Wan-Bissaka at the tail end of 2022/23 and noted his improvement in performances over the course of his time in charge at Old Trafford, telling Manchester United's official club website: "He has improved a lot, as many players have improved during the season. That's one of the jobs for a manager and the coaching staff, to get that done and we are really happy with it, that players are developing."

Labelled "absolutely fantastic" by talkSPORT commentator Micky Gray, Wan-Bissaka has made four appearances in all competitions so far for Manchester United this term and he registered an assist in their 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening day.

Following his upturn in fortunes at the Red Devils, a new contract looks to be afoot for Wan-Bissaka and few could argue that he hasn't merited reward for his displays.