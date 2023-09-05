Manchester United ace Alejandro Garnacho has given a glimpse into the future of what he and striker Rasmus Hojlund can team up to offer at the Red Devils, in a message that will surely excite United fans.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

The Red Devils were on the end of a controversial 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, with late goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus sealing three points for the Gunners on home turf, as per BBC Sport.

Manchester United encountered their fair share of controversy during the fixture and saw a goal from Garnacho adjudged to be offside that would've given them a 2-1 lead in the final embers of the game - the video assistant referee chalked off the strike and the Red Devils couldn't take a result from the affair, leaving them 11th in the Premier League table after four games, having taken six points from an available 12.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were both withdrawn during the match and Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire finished the game as Ten Hag's central defensive pairing - the Dutchman has now explained why he had to take off both players, stating to Manchester United's official website: "Victor was ill, so he had to come off. And Licha said he had a problem on his foot. But I'm not sure if it's an injury.

We have to wait, we have to see, we have to make the diagnosis."

TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul has taken to X to confirm that Martinez has joined up with the Argentina squad for matches against Ecuador and Bolivia in the coming week, stating: "Licha Martinez is fine. The studies gave that he does not have an injury."

What has Garnacho said about Hojlund?

Writing on Instagram, via The Manchester Evening News, Hojlund took to the social media platform to post about his debut in Manchester United colours, stating: "So proud to make my debut. The dream became a reality. Unlucky with the result today… but we will bounce back after the international break."

Argentina international Garnacho replied to Hojlund's post on Instagram and simply said "we will be back, together", also adding both players' numbers as a pairing.

Of course, their debut match as a duo ended in defeat. However, Manchester United fans will be encouraged by what the future may hold with Hojlund and Garnacho being at the forefront of their play in the final third for many years to come.

What next for Manchester United?

New signing Sofyan Amrabat has arrived in the building at Old Trafford and will bear the number four shirt on his back as he gets to work as a Manchester United player.

As per The Guardian, tensions are rising between Manchester United boss Ten Hag and winger Jadon Sancho, who has issued a statement on social media outlet X claiming that he has become a "scapegoat" figure amid comments from his manager criticising his level of performance in training.

Manchester United have not commented on the matter publicly and instead, a meeting looks likely to occur between both Ten Hag and Sancho to try and find a way forward for both parties.

The Daily Mail have revealed that Chelsea considered making a move for Sancho in the summer before opting to bring in Cole Palmer from Manchester City in light of concerns over the 23-year-old's mindset.