New Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been chipped from the halfway line on his Old Trafford debut.

What is the latest Andre Onana news?

The 27-year-old only recently signed for Erik ten Hag's team, joining from Inter Milan for a fee in the region of £47.2m.

With Onana arriving, the Red Devils have allowed experienced number one David de Gea to leave the club following the expiry of his contract after a 12-year spell in England.

The new 'keeper's ability on the ball, and willingness to charge out of his box, will potentially suit Ten Hag's style of play but it does of course come with plenty of risks.

And, unfortunately for Onana, this vulnerability was well and truly exploited as Man Utd took on Ligue 1 outfit RC Lens this week in a friendly.

Indeed, As you can see in the footage below, a poor pass from full-back Diogo Dalot turns over possession on the hallway line and striker Florian Sotoca wastes no time in taking full advantage.

With Onana slightly off his line, the Lens attacker fires a first-time shot way over the head of the goalkeeper and into the back of the next in the most audacious manner.

It's a truly stunning goal but it won't go down too well with those who have their doubts over Ten Hag's new first-choice shot-stopper.

However, goals from Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Casemiro did at least seal a 3-1 comeback win.

Read the latest Man United transfer news HERE...

What did Dwight Yorke say about Andre Onana?

The decision to let De Gea leave and bring in the former Ajax goalkeeper to replace him has been met with some questions in certain areas of the press.

For instance, Ex-United striker Dwight Yorke pulled no punches with his verdict on Onana, saying the Spaniard is a better option between the sticks.

He explained: “I've said before that Man United need to be careful what they wish for with losing David de Gea. For all the good De Gea has done for Man United, the way his career ended was really bad. I hope this doesn't come back to haunt Man United now they've bought Andre Onana.

"Be careful what you wish for. De Gea is the Golden Glove winner, a high-profile player who has made mistakes, like the rest of us. De Gea winning the Golden Glove is like winning the Golden Boot and being the top scorer at the club but still getting replaced by the football club. That does not resonate well with me."

He added: "Onana tries to be an outfield player rather than a goalkeeper sometimes. I will be watching this guy very closely."

Elsewhere Gabriel Agbonlahor was disappointed in Andre Onana's reaction to Harry Maguire in Manchester United's pre-season defeat to Borussia Dortmund, as he lambasted the defender for a mistake.

The former Aston Villa striker revealed he was disappointed in the £120k-per-week Onana, telling the press: "First of all, Harry Maguire didn't do anything wrong, he played the ball to a midfielder and the midfielder gave it away and I feel like he's an easy target. I don't like that from Onana, I feel he wouldn't do that to Martinez, are you running after Rashford like that? I don't think you are.

"Maguire's an easy target so I think I'd look at that. I'd understand it if it was a big mistake, and it's cost a goal, or it was Harry Maguire's fault, fair enough. But, I want to see that energy for every player."