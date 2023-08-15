Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has confidently claimed he was sure he hadn't given away a penalty despite major controversy over the call.

Did Wolves deserve a penalty against Man United?

To cap off the opening week of the 2022/23 Premier League season, the Red Devils played host to Wolves on Monday night at Old Trafford.

And the final match of game week one did not fail to disappoint when it came to drama. Although the game was decided by a single goal from Raphael Varane, handing Man United a 1-0 win, there was more to it than just that.

Indeed, the away team were unlucky to come away with nothing, having had 23 shots at goal – the second most in a Premier League away game at Old Trafford in recorded history (via Opta).

Understandably then, making his competitive debut, new goalkeeper Onana was a busy man as he saved six of these shots, including five from close range, while also winning three out of four duels as he kept a clean sheet (via Statman Dave).

However, deep into stoppage time, he charged forward to try and punch clear a cross but made no contact with the ball and plenty of contact with Wolves forward Sasa Kalajdzic inside his own box.

To many, it seemed like a blatant foul, with former referee Kieth Hackett taking to Twitter to say: "It should be given in ANY football match. Appalling decision not to award Wolves a Penalty kick."

But somehow, referee Simon Hooper missed it live and Michael Salisbury on VAR surprisingly deemed it was not a clear and obvious error.

Instead, new Wolves new head coach Gary O’Neil was booked for dissent and Man United survived the final few moments to pick up a frankly undeserved three points.

Speaking to the press after the game, via BBC Sport, the former Bournemouth boss revealed that PGMOL's Jon Moss had admitted it should have been a penalty.

He said: "Jon Moss said it was a blatant penalty and should have been given - fair play to him, he apologised.

"I have spent a lot of time with him today to understand the new guidelines, trying not to get myself booked in the first game, which I have failed in.

"But fair play to Jon for coming out and saying it was a clear and obvious error - he couldn't believe the on-field referee didn't give it and can't believe VAR [video assistant referee] didn't intervene.

"It probably made me feel worse, actually, because you know you are right. I feel worse about leaving with nothing. Live, I was told they didn't think it was a clear and obvious error."

What did Andre Onana say about the penalty?

Incredibly, despite all the obvious evidence to the contrary, when asked if it was a penalty, Onana doubled down on his position as the innocent party.

He told the press (via Sky Sports): “No, goalkeepers make decisions, sometimes you are right, sometimes you are not.

“I made a decision and I am responsible for everything. For me, it was contact between two big guys and nothing happened. But for us, the most important thing was to win and I am happy for the victory.

“Of course I was confident [it would not be given].”