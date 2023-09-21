Manchester United scouts have travelled today to watch an exciting talent who has also attracted interest from a number of clubs in England and around Europe, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

Speaking to The Athletic, former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has criticised some of his ex-players and their character in times where the going got tough, stating: "Some weren't as good as their own perception of themselves. I won't name names, but I was very disappointed when a couple turned down the chance to be captain. I was also disappointed when others said they wouldn't play or train because they wanted to force their way out."

He then added: "When you have a group you need everyone to pull in the same direction. When things didn't go right, you could see certain players and egos came out."

Of course, Manchester United have now lost their last three successive fixtures in all competitions against Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich, respectively, which has piled the pressure on Red Devils' boss Erik Ten Hag to turn things around following a poor start to this term.

On the takeover front, Sky Sports report that both Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani are still keen to purchase the club despite complications in the takeover process.

United midfielder meanwhile Scott McTominay could be allowed to push through an exit from Old Trafford in January as he is not believed to be pivotal to squad plans at the Premier League giants, according to Football Insider. Bayern Munich were linked with a swoop for the Scotland international in the summer and the 26-year-old is reportedly keen to force a move to ensure he is regularly involved at first-team level ahead of EURO 2024.

Who could Manchester United look to sign?

According to HLN via Sport Witness, Manchester United are one of a number of clubs to have sent scouts to watch Club Brugge attacker Antonio Nusa in the flesh against Besiktas on Thursday, who will also be observed by Premier League pair Chelsea and Arsenal.

Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid will also send officials to watch the highly-rated Norway international, who has been described as "amazing" and dubbed "The Norwegian Mbappé" by Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

Primarily operating off the left-hand side, Nusa has managed to register two goals and three assists from 11 appearances in all competitions this term, as per Transfermarkt. In the Jupiler Pro League, Nusa has been able to emphasise his excellent ball-carrying skills so far in 2023/24, averaging around four dribbles per 90 minutes in the Belgian top-flight, according to WhoScored.

Manchester United are in a predicament regarding their options on the flanks, with Antony and Jadon Sancho both not in the first-team picture for reasons that have been well-documented in media circles. Facundo Pellestri started for the Red Devils against Bayern Munich in the Champions League; nevertheless, it is clear that Manchester United could use some depth in the wide areas and Nusa could be an exciting addition to the ranks.